Santa Barbara County, CA

Beach closure issued for Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park due to sewage spill

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a beach closure notice at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park extending three miles from the outfall of the Santa Maria River due to a release of secondary treated wastewater on Jan. 10.

An unknown amount of secondary treated wastewater from the City of Guadalupe Wastewater Treatment Plant has spilled into the Santa Maria River.

Secondary treated wastewater has undergone some treatment, but is not disinfected.

Signs warning the public of the risk will remain in place until water samples indicate the water is safe and the roadway to the park becomes accessible.

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services remind residents that following any heavy rain, runoff into waterways and the ocean pose health risks to swimmers and surfers for at least three days.

Contact with storm runoff can cause the following illnesses: rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea.

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Solvang Vet Hospital took direct hit by flood overflow

SOLVANG, Calif. – The owners of Solvang Vet Hospital say the flood overflow damaged the building, impacting the animals. At this time, they are trying to clean up the aftermath. The owners are also dealing with their commute route every day as a result of this week's storm. The post Solvang Vet Hospital took direct hit by flood overflow appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
surfer.com

Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge

For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara county issues beach closure for West Beach after sewage leak during rainstorms

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a beach closure notice for West Beach from Santa Barbara Harbor to 2,000 feet east of the eastern Mission Creek outfall due to a release of at least 5,000 gallons of sewage into Mission Creek. The post Santa Barbara county issues beach closure for West Beach after sewage leak during rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
