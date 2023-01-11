Beach closure issued for Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park due to sewage spill

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a beach closure notice at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park extending three miles from the outfall of the Santa Maria River due to a release of secondary treated wastewater on Jan. 10.

An unknown amount of secondary treated wastewater from the City of Guadalupe Wastewater Treatment Plant has spilled into the Santa Maria River.

Secondary treated wastewater has undergone some treatment, but is not disinfected.

Signs warning the public of the risk will remain in place until water samples indicate the water is safe and the roadway to the park becomes accessible.

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services remind residents that following any heavy rain, runoff into waterways and the ocean pose health risks to swimmers and surfers for at least three days.

Contact with storm runoff can cause the following illnesses: rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea.

