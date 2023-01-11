ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy

Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts GM Chris Ballard 'would do whatever it takes' to move up to No. 1 for the right QB

INDIANAPOLIS — For years, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has repeated the same mantra about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round. Ballard reiterated the belief again Tuesday. “You’ve got to be right,” Ballard said. “We understand the magnitude of where we’re at in the draft, and we understand the importance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
