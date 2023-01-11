Read full article on original website
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy
Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
Colts open to trading up for QB; Jeff Saturday in play to stay
Chris Ballard confirmed November reports he did not back Jim Irsay‘s decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, but the six-year Colts GM also said Tuesday (via SI.com’s Albert Breer, on Twitter) that Saturday will be a candidate to stay on as the team’s full-time hire.
Colts GM Chris Ballard 'would do whatever it takes' to move up to No. 1 for the right QB
INDIANAPOLIS — For years, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has repeated the same mantra about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round. Ballard reiterated the belief again Tuesday. “You’ve got to be right,” Ballard said. “We understand the magnitude of where we’re at in the draft, and we understand the importance...
Tori Spelling says ‘hits just keep coming’ as she reveals 14-year-old daughter Stella is in hospital
Tori Spelling said her daughter, Stella, was in the hospital on Wednesday night. The "90210" star posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing her 14-year-old in a hospital bed.
Joy Behar, Don Lemon and MSNBC called out for quick defense of Biden: 'Pathetic and predictable'
The liberal media quickly went to bat for President Biden after classified documents were found at his private office, and critics were quick to call out the 'pathetic' coverage.
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."
Ex-Playboy model Kelsey Turner sentenced in beating death of psychiatrist found in Mercedes trunk
Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was sentenced Tuesday to serve between 10 and 25 years in prison for her role in killing California psychiatrist Thomas Burchard.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset landlord says they 'seemed like regular people,' doesn't want to go in house
Peter Capozzoli, the landlord for Ana and Brian Walshe in Cohasset, Massachusetts, told Fox News Digital the couple "seemed like regular people."
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
A Texas man killed his newlywed wife this week in a gruesome slaying, authorities said
Golden Globes: 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner says he had to miss ceremony due to flooding after LA storms
Golden Globe nominee Kevin Costner, star of "Yellowstone," revealed that he would not be attending the awards ceremony due to flooding from rainstorms in Los Angeles County.
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
Keith Olbermann blows up at mainstream media for covering Biden documents: 'Hillary Clinton’s emails again?'
Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann unleashed a rant on Twitter in defense of the president after Biden became embroiled in a classified documents scandal.
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.
