California Storm: At Least 17 Dead As Flash Floods and Mudslides Hit
The sixth storm to batter California since December is the latest to leave a path of death and destruction. A further three are expected in the next week.
Severe California Storms Impacting Coachella Valley Water
From extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. In one of the driest states in the west, water can be seen sitting across much of California. Here in the desert, we are feeling the impact. “Our stormwater crews are diverting water from what we call the main...
CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'
A new drought monitor is out and the extreme drought category has been virtually wiped out across California, with most of the Bay Area now in the moderate drought category, the second lowest.
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'
PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away
As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last...
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
At least 17 have died in California storms. More storms are coming
The catastrophic flooding in California is caused by atmospheric rivers, bringing historic levels of moisture to the state. At least 17 people have died.
California weather: State braces for more life-threatening rain as storm death toll rises
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the death toll from storms in the state was likely to rise as residents braced for even more wet and windy weather this week.
'A very significant emergency': California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore
The historic storms devastating much of California have turned entire neighborhoods into lakes, unleashed sewage into floodwater and killed at least 18 people. And there's more to come.
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday. Millions of residents faced flood warnings, nearly 50,000 people were under evacuation orders, and more than 110,000 homes and businesses were without power because of heavy rains, lightning, hail and landslides. At least 17 people have died from storms that began late last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a visit to the scenic town of Capitola on the Santa Cruz coast that was hard hit by high surf and flooding creek waters last week. The deaths included a pickup truck driver and motorcyclist killed Tuesday morning when a eucalyptus tree fell on them on Highway 99 in the San Joaquin Valley near Visalia, the California Highway Patrol said. “We’ve had less people die in the last two years of major wildfires in California than have died since New Year’s Day related to this weather,” Newsom said. “These conditions are serious and they’re deadly.”
Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations
PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
DAILY DIGEST, 1/10: Four more atmospheric river storms in the forecast; When will we get a breather?; San Francisco isn’t doing enough to stop supercharged floods; and more …
PUBLIC HEARING: Army Corps Delta Conveyance Project DEIS from 9am to 11am. The public draft Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIS) for the Delta Conveyance project is available for public review and comment from December 16, 2022 through February 14, 2023. The notice and the draft EIS are available here. Three public meetings to receive comments from the public on the project and the draft document will be held on zoom. This is the first of the three meetings. Click here to access the meeting or call 1-833-548-0282 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 816 3829 8118 Passcode: 173262.
California Atmospheric River Count: 5 Down, 4 to Go Before Jan. 19
The deluge of rain soaking parts of California — including the Central Valley— came from the state’s fifth atmospheric river since Christmas, officials said Monday. Up ahead are as many as four more atmospheric rivers before the rain potentially breaks on Thursday, Jan. 19, state climatologist Dr. Michael Anderson said at a news briefing held by the state Department of Water Resources.
California Drought Map Before and After Extreme Rain
Just three months ago 41 percent of California was experiencing extreme drought. That figure is now just 27 percent.
There are fears of potentially fatal mudslides as atmospheric rivers pass over areas in California that were previously affected by wildfires, demonstrating what climate-related tragedies can look like.
Heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river triggered mudslides in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 9, 2023. Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG. Rivers of muddy water from heavy rainfall raced through city streets as thousands of people evacuated homes downhill from California’s wildfire burn scars amid atmospheric river storms drenching the state in early January 2023.
California storm videos show tsunami-like disaster with homes submerged
Five days after a bomb cyclone hit the San Francisco area, beaches are strewn with debris, resembling a war zone. Videos posted on Twitter reveal miles of beaches in Santa Cruz, California, where portions of wood are covering the sand as if they were huge matchsticks. One close-up video shows a couple gingerly walking through the area while helicopter traffic reporter Kris Ankarlo flies over the area, saying the logs were up to 40 feet long.
Firefighters rescue mother giving birth in the middle of flooded California riverbed
LOMPOC, Calif. - Authorities in central California rescued a woman and her newborn baby after the woman had just given birth in a flooded riverbed on Monday. According to the City of Lompoc Police Department, officials discovered the woman actively giving birth with the father present at the scene. The child was delivered prematurely with the father's assistance. All of this occurred as they were surrounded by water flowing through the riverbed, authorities say.
