Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 10, 2023
There was very little movement in the second edition of the Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for the 2023 season. Two classifications are the exact same as last week: Class 6A and 4A. Two classes have the same five teams, but only the order is shuffled: Class 5A and...
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2023
Berlin-BrothersValley 75, Greensburg Central Catholic 55. Propel Andrew Street 51, Beaver County Christian 45. Butler at North Allegheny, 8 p.m. Central Catholic at New Castle, 7:30 p.m. Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m. Section 2. Baldwin at Norwin, 7:30 p.m. Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m. Upper St. Clair at Mt....
Westmoreland high school wrestling notebook: Latrobe won’t travel to Virginia
The Latrobe wrestling team was scheduled to participate in the Virginia Duals this weekend, but because of the health of concerns of Latrobe coach Mark Mears’ wife, Mary, who suffered a heart attack Dec. 30, the veteran coach decided to tend to his wife. “It’s the best thing for...
High school roundup for Jan. 12, 2023: undefeated Blackhawk fends off challenge from Quaker Valley
Alena Fusetti and Kassie Potts scored 16 points apiece to lift Blackhawk to a 48-37 victory over Quaker Valley in a matchup of the top two teams in Section 2-4A girls basketball Thursday night. Oumou Thiero had 12 points and Maria Helkowski added 10 for Quaker Valley (9-5, 3-1). The...
State College
State College on a roll; Bellefonte gets first win
HARRISBURG — The State College Area High School girls basketball team is on a roll, and the Lady Little Lions have put themselves firmly in the discussion for the top seed in the District 6 Class 6A playoffs with five straight wins since dropping the opening game of their Holiday Hardwood Tournament.
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Franklin Regional focuses on closing out games
Franklin Regional has held halftime and second-half leads this season but has come up short at the final buzzer. Close games have been a regular thing for the Panthers, but they have had trouble squeezing wins out of them. “We have to learn how to play four total quarters and...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 12, 2023: Another chapter in South Fayette-Trinity rivalry
One key ingredient is geography. When two schools are close to each other and battle in the same section, the heat is turned up on each meeting. Then there is a history of postseason interaction. When two schools from the same section collide in the playoffs, the atmosphere is electric.
High school roundup for Jan. 10, 2023: Central Catholic knocks off New Castle; Moon stops Chartiers Valley
Debaba Tshiebwe scored 18 points and Tommy Kristian added 17 to lead Central Catholic to a 56-45 win in Section 1-6A boys basketball Tuesday night, handing New Castle its first loss of the season. Central Catholic (5-5, 2-1) took control with a 19-8 run in the second quarter. Jonathan Anderson...
Pittston Area last remaining undefeated team in District II girls’ basketball
YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After handing Wilkes-Barre Area its first loss this week, the Pittston Area girls are the lone undefeated basketball team remaining in District II. Led by a trio of seniors and a super sophomore, the Lady Patriots are riding the momentum from an undefeated run to a softball state championship last […]
Cedar Cliff girls and Lower Dauphin boys swimmers split Keystone Division dual meet
The Cedar Cliff girls swimming team and the Lower Dauphin boys swimming team were victorious Tuesday as the team split their Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet. For Cedar Cliff, Samantha Linsey (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and Sadie Ludwick (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) were double winners and both swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
A-K Valley girls basketball notebook: Status uncertain for Freeport’s Ava Soilis
Freeport senior guard Ava Soilis missed her team’s 55-36 nonsection victory over Riverview last Saturday after suffering a knee injury while battling for a rebound against Section 1-4A rival Highlands two days earlier. Yellowjackets coach Fred Soilis said Tuesday her status remains uncertain as she continues to be tested.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 11, 2023: Wrestlers to battle for section top spots
Threes are wild on Wednesday when two of the three teams tied for first place in Section 3-3A go head-to-head on another busy night of WPIAL team wrestling. Both Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional are tied with Norwin for first place in the section. The visiting Warriors are 4-7 overall but...
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls swimming schedule for Jan. 12, 2023
Trinity at Waynesboro, 4 p.m. Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands set for another anticipated matchup
There will be an abundance of athleticism on the basketball court Tuesday night in Uniontown. And odds are it will be another sellout when Belle Vernon (5-5 , 1-1) visits No. 2-ranked Laurel Highlands (9-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A boys game at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
Tigers heating up, top Philipsburg-Osceola
Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBald Eagle Area 48, Huntingdon 45Hollidaysburg 65, Philipsburg-Osceola 51Tyrone 55, Bellefonte 46 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLBishop McCort 59, Central Cambria 42Greensburg Central Catholic […]
