Delaware State

Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 10, 2023

There was very little movement in the second edition of the Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for the 2023 season. Two classifications are the exact same as last week: Class 6A and 4A. Two classes have the same five teams, but only the order is shuffled: Class 5A and...
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2023

Berlin-BrothersValley 75, Greensburg Central Catholic 55. Propel Andrew Street 51, Beaver County Christian 45. Butler at North Allegheny, 8 p.m. Central Catholic at New Castle, 7:30 p.m. Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m. Section 2. Baldwin at Norwin, 7:30 p.m. Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m. Upper St. Clair at Mt....
State College

State College on a roll; Bellefonte gets first win

HARRISBURG — The State College Area High School girls basketball team is on a roll, and the Lady Little Lions have put themselves firmly in the discussion for the top seed in the District 6 Class 6A playoffs with five straight wins since dropping the opening game of their Holiday Hardwood Tournament.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands set for another anticipated matchup

There will be an abundance of athleticism on the basketball court Tuesday night in Uniontown. And odds are it will be another sellout when Belle Vernon (5-5 , 1-1) visits No. 2-ranked Laurel Highlands (9-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A boys game at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Tigers heating up, top Philipsburg-Osceola

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBald Eagle Area 48, Huntingdon 45Hollidaysburg 65, Philipsburg-Osceola 51Tyrone 55, Bellefonte 46 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLBishop McCort 59, Central Cambria 42Greensburg Central Catholic […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA

