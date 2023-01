SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard III scored 24 points and Syracuse reserves combined for 26 points and the Orangemen beat Virginia Tech 82-72 on Wednesday night. It was Girard’s 10th-straight game scoring in double figures. The Orange now are 8-2 in their last 10 following a three-game losing streak. Syracuse (11-6, 4-2 ACC) led 47-37 at halftime, started the second half with a 12-2 run and remained ahead by double digits the rest of the way. Sean Pedulla’s 3-pointer with 8:32 left before intermission gave the Hokies (11-6, 1-5) their last lead at 34-32 as Syracuse’s Justin Taylor made a 3 24-seconds later.

