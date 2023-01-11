ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Williamson Vountys excuse is always that they don't have enough personnel to assign to investigate. I had an Elder Abuse case I brought to the attention of the Williamson County DA and she ignored me, too even when two women came to a local hospital and took over control of an elderly relative with dementia after his spouse had a heart attack.They financially took advantage of him, moved him out of his house and we didn't know where he was until after he died a year or so later.The DA is heartless. She needs to be replaced.

WKRN

Tennessee author accused of faking her own death

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nonprofits work to help foster children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New state of the child report for Tennessee

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth and Tennessee State Government has released its 2022 State of the Child report, which captures trends in children’s wellbeing in the state. New state of the child report for Tennessee. The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth and Tennessee State Government has...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

2023 Bonnaroo lineup released

The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
NASHVILLE, TN
railfan.com

Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Report: High levels of “foster care instability” among kids in Tennessee care

Kids in Tennessee are more likely to be shuffled from one temporary home to another during their first year in foster care than foster kids living anywhere else in the nation, according to a new report.  The Department of Children’s Services’ high levels of “foster care instability” are highlighted in the “State of the Child” […] The post Report: High levels of “foster care instability” among kids in Tennessee care appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

In-N-Out coming to Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Popular California burger chain In-N-Out is bringing a corporate office and Animal Fries to Middle Tennessee. In-N-Out plans to build restaurants in and around Nashville and Williamson County, where the company plans to invest $125.5 million to build an eastern territory office, according to Gov. Bill Lee.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro court dates postponed for funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral. “Our office...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash on I-840 in Williamson County

Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One person dead after shooting in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot in Madison on Wednesday evening, Metro Police confirmed. The man was shot in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard around 6 p.m. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died. The shooting death is...
NASHVILLE, TN

