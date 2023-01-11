Read full article on original website
qaz0129
1d ago
Williamson Vountys excuse is always that they don't have enough personnel to assign to investigate. I had an Elder Abuse case I brought to the attention of the Williamson County DA and she ignored me, too even when two women came to a local hospital and took over control of an elderly relative with dementia after his spouse had a heart attack.They financially took advantage of him, moved him out of his house and we didn't know where he was until after he died a year or so later.The DA is heartless. She needs to be replaced.
