Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Construction company begins work to fix crane foundation issues after WSMV4 pressed for action
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some good news for those who live and work near a construction crane downtown. On Thursday the construction company began preparing totake down the crane so they can fix the foundation issues. WSMV4 has been pressing Yates Construction Company for answer for weeks after people who...
Nashville ranked 5th hottest real estate market of 2023, Zillow says
Nashville is predicted to be the fifth hottest real estate market of 2023, according to a new study by Zillow.
WSMV
Nashville residents voice concerns as NES, TVA discuss December power outages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both TVA and NES following the rolling blackouts and extended power outages that took place around the Christmas holiday. The power outages affected thousands, but the Antioch and Cane Ridge communities were hit...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
WKRN
Police operation south of downtown Nashville
TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
Nashville expanding curbside recycling collection to every other week
Residents will have more opportunities to recycle in Nashville at the end of January. It won't effect your bill either.
clarksvillenow.com
Dollar General pilots new mobile health clinics with 2 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dollar General will pilot its new mobile health clinic program using three stores in Middle Tennessee, with two of those in Clarksville. According to a news release, Dollar General is now offering mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services provided by DocGo On-Demand.
FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport to a halt
In a matter of seconds, airports across the country were brought to a halt, as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop. According to the FAA, a computer system malfunction grounded all flights.
WSMV
Luxury items $1.1 billion jackpot winner could buy in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1.1 billion. That kind of money would set someone up for life. But how much could that money buy in a Nashville-area splurge? Here are some of the most expensive luxuries you can buy as a lottery-winner billionaire in Nashville.
WSMV
Public meeting over TVA rolling blackouts
Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. THP troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-840 West near Lewisburg Pike in...
yieldpro.com
Nashville affordable housing development secures $18.82 million loan from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged the $18.82 million loan from The Amazon Housing Equity Fund for the construction of Harpeth Valley Apartments, a garden-style, 251-unit, mid-rise affordable housing development located in Nashville, Tennessee. The property will be rent- and income-restricted at 60 percent AMI through 2072. JLL...
WSMV
Passengers left wondering when they’ll takeoff after FAA system outage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some passengers at Nashville International Airport wandered the airport not knowing when they will get to their destination after delayed and cancelled flights following the FAA ground stop in the U.S. on Wednesday morning. “We had a flight leaving at 11:55 today to go to Florida...
WSMV
FAA computer outage delays BNA flights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration caused hundreds of delays at airports nationwide and brought all domestic flights to a standstill. The FAA announced at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday that their Notice to Air Missions System experienced an overnight outage, affecting all operations...
WSMV
D.A. sends controversial taxpayer-funded project for potential investigation to state ‘money cop’
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has sent the findings from a WSMV4 investigation revealing a former city commissioner’s intention to financially benefit from a $380,000 project she wanted the city to fund to the state comptroller’s office. That office, referred to as the...
wpln.org
TVA is officially building a massive gas plant in Middle Tennessee
The Tennessee Valley Authority has just chosen to burn fossil fuels for several more decades. Again. On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Lyash signed off on a plan to build a nearly 1.5-gigawatt natural gas plant near Clarksville. The decision comes less than three weeks after TVA ordered blackouts, following coal and...
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
WSMV
Mayor Cooper announces bi-weekly curbside recycling pick-up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More recycling opportunities are coming for Nashville residents. Mayor John Cooper announced on Wednesday Nashville’s curbside recycling collection schedule will go from once a month to every other week. Metro Water Services (MWS) will be providing bi-weekly curbside pick-up services for residents starting Jan. 30.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
North Nashville had highest incarceration rate in the nation in 2018; What’s changed since?
After a 2018 study found the 37208 zip code in North Nashville had the highest incarceration rate in the nation, some community leaders stepped in to help. Almost five years later, the effects are mixed.
WKRN
'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks
A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
Comments / 0