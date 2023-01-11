ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Police operation south of downtown Nashville

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Dollar General pilots new mobile health clinics with 2 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dollar General will pilot its new mobile health clinic program using three stores in Middle Tennessee, with two of those in Clarksville. According to a news release, Dollar General is now offering mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services provided by DocGo On-Demand.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Luxury items $1.1 billion jackpot winner could buy in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1.1 billion. That kind of money would set someone up for life. But how much could that money buy in a Nashville-area splurge? Here are some of the most expensive luxuries you can buy as a lottery-winner billionaire in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Public meeting over TVA rolling blackouts

Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. THP troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-840 West near Lewisburg Pike in...
WSMV

Passengers left wondering when they’ll takeoff after FAA system outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some passengers at Nashville International Airport wandered the airport not knowing when they will get to their destination after delayed and cancelled flights following the FAA ground stop in the U.S. on Wednesday morning. “We had a flight leaving at 11:55 today to go to Florida...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

FAA computer outage delays BNA flights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration caused hundreds of delays at airports nationwide and brought all domestic flights to a standstill. The FAA announced at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday that their Notice to Air Missions System experienced an overnight outage, affecting all operations...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

TVA is officially building a massive gas plant in Middle Tennessee

The Tennessee Valley Authority has just chosen to burn fossil fuels for several more decades. Again. On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Lyash signed off on a plan to build a nearly 1.5-gigawatt natural gas plant near Clarksville. The decision comes less than three weeks after TVA ordered blackouts, following coal and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Mayor Cooper announces bi-weekly curbside recycling pick-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More recycling opportunities are coming for Nashville residents. Mayor John Cooper announced on Wednesday Nashville’s curbside recycling collection schedule will go from once a month to every other week. Metro Water Services (MWS) will be providing bi-weekly curbside pick-up services for residents starting Jan. 30.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks

A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
PORTLAND, TN

