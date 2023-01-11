ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTW!!!
1d ago

What does Kentucky expect? For years they’ve been a one & done program for the nba. Not helping UK one bit. What have you gained by recruiting 5 star players & getting beat by St. Peter’s & the like? It’s more like BBN Bring Back Nothing , aside from one championship with Cal. Time to move on , the spark is gone with the Wildcats..

Deplorable Me
1d ago

this is the stage where the coach in this situation plays dead so he can be forced out and skip to the bank. Happens often.

George Thompson
1d ago

I'm not blaming the coach, he's not out on the floor. But if these players want to dog it, go somewhere else. From alot of talent, alot is expected.

