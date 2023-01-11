Read full article on original website
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Storms relentlessly hit California; Oakland soaked with year of rain in span of months
Water-logged Californians will have to endure several more days of rain, as new storms line up in the Pacific to pound the state with unprecedented precipitation, forecasters said Thursday. The Bay Area and Central Coast have been particularly hard hit, with rain falling on San Francisco for 15 out of...
Recent West Coast storms are ‘epic in proportion,’ says Calif. Natural Resources sec.
Atmospheric rivers bring severe weather and deadly flooding to the West Coast. California Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot discusses what can be done to prepare for weather disasters as the climate continues to evolve.Jan. 12, 2023.
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
In-N-Out excitement grows as the California craze moves east
California’s classic fast food chain In-N-Out is headed east, planning to open its first Tennessee location by 2026. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin shares more about what the company’s president Lynsi Snyder is saying about the expansion.Jan. 13, 2023.
Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'
PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
California braces for new storms as death toll rises
California, which has faced back-to-back rainstorms, is scrambling to clean up as another series of major storm systems is taking aim this coming weekend. NBC’s Marissa Parra reports from there with the latest. Jan. 13, 2023.
California has been hammered with rain. It may not be enough to reverse its drought.
California is a land of booms and busts. Nowhere is that clearer than in its rivers, trickling a month ago during drought and now suddenly swollen as fearsome storms pummel the state. “There’s no Goldilocks moments in California,” said Jeffrey Mount, a senior fellow at the Water Policy Center of...
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
Severe weather strikes Southeast as California braces for more
As flood-ravaged California braces for more rain, storms are hitting the southeast, with tornadoes reported in Alabama. NBC's Marissa Parra and Bill Karins have more.Jan. 12, 2023.
California sinkhole swallows 2 cars; mother and daughter rescued by firefighters
A woman and her daughter had to be taken to the hospital after their vehicle plunged into a sinkhole last night.
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
Two California Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
California Storm Updates: Flooding Causes Widespread Damage, More Rain On Way
California braces for a new round of storms as much of the state continues to recover from severe flooding and wind damage.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
TODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
Mountain Democrat
Mother Nature continues to pack a punch
An 80-foot-tall tree crashing into a bedroom could be one heck of a wake-up call — except Placerville resident Ron Taylor apparently slept through it all. Kori Taylor told the Mountain Democrat her husband went to bed at their Anderson Way home while she made a late dinner Jan. 4, but Mother Nature didn’t let him get a restful night’s sleep. The house began to rumble and the lights went out right as Kori heard a huge crash, she shared. The tree barely missed Ron, who was fortunately not injured.
