ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'

PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Mother Nature continues to pack a punch

An 80-foot-tall tree crashing into a bedroom could be one heck of a wake-up call — except Placerville resident Ron Taylor apparently slept through it all. Kori Taylor told the Mountain Democrat her husband went to bed at their Anderson Way home while she made a late dinner Jan. 4, but Mother Nature didn’t let him get a restful night’s sleep. The house began to rumble and the lights went out right as Kori heard a huge crash, she shared. The tree barely missed Ron, who was fortunately not injured.
PLACERVILLE, CA
NBC News

NBC News

574K+
Followers
65K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy