WWE Raw ratings up against college football title game

The NCAA title game drew a record low which might have helped Raw's viewership.

WWE

Despite competition from the NCAA college football championship game, Monday's edition of WWE Raw was up from last week's show in both viewership and the 18-49 demo.

The three hours drew 1.693 million viewers, up from last week's 1.60 million while the key demo was a 0.50 rating, up from last week's 0.41 rating.

One fact that likely helped was that the aforementioned title game was a blowout early and ended in a 65-7 win for the Georgia Bulldogs over the underdog TCU Horned Frogs.

ESPN announced the game drew 17.223 million combined viewers on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. It was the lowest viewership for the title game since the BCS era of college football began in 1999.

There wasn't a lot advertised in advance for the show outside Alexa Bliss explaining her recent attack on Bianca Belair in addition to finding out what was next for U.S. Champion Austin Theory following his win the prior week over Seth Rollins.