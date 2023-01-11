NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft . The Bears reached the coveted mark of futility after a 3-14 season. Within the year though, Justin Fields emerged as a star and Chicago quickly became enamored with him.

So why, then, is Fields ‘ name being hovered around in trade scenarios? The nature of the business in the NFL is obviously not a pleasant one. Still, this feels like something that’s gotten a bit out of control. While quarterback prospects like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are intriguing, picking them now would reset the Bears’ clock even further backward. And right now, the Bears seem fine with where they’re at.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles silenced much of the talk on Monday though. Poles was asked about potentially selecting a QB first overall. He responded , “We’re gonna do the same as we’ve always done. We’re going to evaluate the draft class. … I’d have to absolutely be blown away to make that type of decision.”

So Fields probably won’t be sent out of Chicago anytime soon. Especially since he all but plainly stated that the former first-round selection was the team’s expected QB next season.

