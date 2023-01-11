Watch: Austin Butler ADDRESSES Debate Over His Elvis Accent. Austin Butler can't help that he still sounds like Elvis Presley. Since his award-winning turn as the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 biopic Elvis, the actor has been at the center of a lot of intrigue surrounding his voice. Specifically, how his natural speaking voice seems to now resemble that of Elvis'. And when speaking to reporters after picking up the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, Austin addressed the response to his apparently changed voice.

