HipHopDX.com

Eddie Murphy Jokes About Will Smith Oscars Slap During Golden Globes Speech

Beverly Hills, CA - Eddie Murphy jokingly referenced Will Smith’s infamous slap on Chris Rock while being honored at the 2023 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday night (January 10). The legendary comedian/actor was this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes “outstanding contributions...
The Independent

‘I’m here because I’m Black’: Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael burns HFPA in opening monologue

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael used his opening monologue to address the elephant in the room – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity controversy.The awards show was on hiatus last year after a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed that its awarding body did not have a single Black member, as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.Kicking off the show ON Tuesday (10 January), comedian Carmichael began by saying: “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”The host continued: “I won’t say the HFPA is racist but, they didn’t have a single Black member until...
E! News

2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

These couples are truly golden. Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).
hotnewhiphop.com

Whitney Houston Estate “Disappointed” In Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke

The estate of Whitney Houston isn’t happy with Jerrod Carmichael’s joke about the singer from the Golden Globes. The estate of Whitney Houston has responded to Jerrod Carmichael’s controversial joke referencing the late singer from the Golden Globes. In a statement provided to TMZ, they said that the joke was “in poor taste.”
HollywoodLife

Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise, Kanye West & Will Smith In Golden Globes Jokes

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael had many viewers laughing during the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 — especially when he took digs at Tom Cruise, Scientology, Will Smith and Kanye West. It was halfway through the three-hour telecast — after he took aim at the HFPA in his opening monologue — when he first took a shot at the Top Gun 2 actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
E! News

We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes

Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
E! News

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Their Burning Love on Display After His Golden Globes Win

Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of the late Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis. Wearing a sleeveless black gown, Gerber, 21, and Butler, 31, were photographed hugging and sharing a passionate kiss at the bash, which they left together later in the night.
E! News

Austin Butler Addresses Debate Over His Elvis Accent

Watch: Austin Butler ADDRESSES Debate Over His Elvis Accent. Austin Butler can't help that he still sounds like Elvis Presley. Since his award-winning turn as the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 biopic Elvis, the actor has been at the center of a lot of intrigue surrounding his voice. Specifically, how his natural speaking voice seems to now resemble that of Elvis'. And when speaking to reporters after picking up the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, Austin addressed the response to his apparently changed voice.
E! News

E! News

