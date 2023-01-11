Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Eddie Murphy Jokes About Will Smith Oscars Slap During Golden Globes Speech
Beverly Hills, CA - Eddie Murphy jokingly referenced Will Smith’s infamous slap on Chris Rock while being honored at the 2023 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday night (January 10). The legendary comedian/actor was this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes “outstanding contributions...
‘I’m here because I’m Black’: Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael burns HFPA in opening monologue
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael used his opening monologue to address the elephant in the room – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity controversy.The awards show was on hiatus last year after a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed that its awarding body did not have a single Black member, as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.Kicking off the show ON Tuesday (10 January), comedian Carmichael began by saying: “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”The host continued: “I won’t say the HFPA is racist but, they didn’t have a single Black member until...
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nobody loved Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke at the Golden Globes more than Leah Remini
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael did not shy away from making uncomfortable jokes during the 80th annual awards show on Tuesday night, tackling everything from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its historic lack of diversity in his monologue to later taking aim at the infamous slap heard ’round the world.
2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet
These couples are truly golden. Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).
hotnewhiphop.com
Whitney Houston Estate “Disappointed” In Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke
The estate of Whitney Houston isn’t happy with Jerrod Carmichael’s joke about the singer from the Golden Globes. The estate of Whitney Houston has responded to Jerrod Carmichael’s controversial joke referencing the late singer from the Golden Globes. In a statement provided to TMZ, they said that the joke was “in poor taste.”
Jerrod Carmichael Reveals His $500k Paycheck & Calls Out Golden Globes Over Diversity Scandal In Opening
Jerrod Carmichael made sure he was getting a plush paycheck before signing on to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton. The Emmy-winning stand-up, 35, revealed he was getting paid $500k to host the gig during his opening monologue, where he directly dissed the awards for their past diversity scandal.
Jaws Drop When Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Makes An Extremely Off-Color Joke Comparing Will Smith To Rock Hudson
Just when you thought that things couldn’t get any more dicey for 2023 Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael than they were during his extremely awkward opening monologue, the standup comedian went and made things REALLY uncomfortable for the Hollywood Foreign Press, the Golden Globe attendees, and the viewing audience at home.
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise, Kanye West & Will Smith In Golden Globes Jokes
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael had many viewers laughing during the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 — especially when he took digs at Tom Cruise, Scientology, Will Smith and Kanye West. It was halfway through the three-hour telecast — after he took aim at the HFPA in his opening monologue — when he first took a shot at the Top Gun 2 actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
See Brad Pitt, Austin Butler & More Stars in BTS Golden Globes Pics
There were lights, there were cameras and there was plenty of action at the 2023 Golden Globes. Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual award show from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif....
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable in The Sympathizer Role Transformation
Watch: Robert Downey Jr.'s Malibu Mansion Is Nearly as Cool as Iron Man's. The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you doing a double take. Downey wore...
Michael B. Jordan and Aubrey Plaza Make Their ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debuts This January
Michael B. Jordan and Aubrey Plaza ring in Season 48 of 'Saturday Night Live' when they make their hosting debuts Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, respectively.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes
Brad Pitt deserves the trophy for Most Popular at the 2023 Golden Globes. Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Pitt was truly living it up at the award show on Jan. 10, posing for photos with stars in the audience, including Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, with a big smile on his face.
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Their Burning Love on Display After His Golden Globes Win
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of the late Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis. Wearing a sleeveless black gown, Gerber, 21, and Butler, 31, were photographed hugging and sharing a passionate kiss at the bash, which they left together later in the night.
Austin Butler Addresses Debate Over His Elvis Accent
Watch: Austin Butler ADDRESSES Debate Over His Elvis Accent. Austin Butler can't help that he still sounds like Elvis Presley. Since his award-winning turn as the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 biopic Elvis, the actor has been at the center of a lot of intrigue surrounding his voice. Specifically, how his natural speaking voice seems to now resemble that of Elvis'. And when speaking to reporters after picking up the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, Austin addressed the response to his apparently changed voice.
How Kyle Richards Really Feels About Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Departure
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Just like fans, Kyle Richards knows that Lisa Rinna's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the end of a Bravo era. And despite their ups and downs over the years—including Lisa's most recent season 12 drama with Kyle's...
Miley Cyrus Returns to Music With Empowering Breakup Song "Flowers"
New year, new banger. After weeks of teasing that new music was on the horizon, Miley Cyrus just dropped her highly-anticipated single, "Flowers." In her latest track, the Voice alum sings all...
