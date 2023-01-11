Read full article on original website
Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael's Controversial Message To Rihanna
The comedian said the opposite of what everyone was thinking when it comes to Rihanna's new music as she laughed along.
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’
“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet
These couples are truly golden. Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
'Something's Wrong Here': Jessica Simpson Sparks Concern With SHRINKING Frame, Looks Thinner Than Ever After 100-Pound Weight Drop
Fans are worried about Jessica Simpson after she looked thinner than ever during a night on the town with her husband, Eric Johnson. The blonde beauty, 42, shocked everyone by stepping out with a noticeably smaller frame this weekend despite already losing 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Simpson was photographed in Santa Monica on Saturday. The married duo hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi for date night. The I Wanna Love You Forever singer — who was recently snubbed by Rolling Stone, failing to make the magazine's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time — highlighted her shrinking silhouette...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
webnewsobserver.com
Gigi Hadid spotted for the 1st time after Leonardo DiCaprio’s new romance rumors
Gigi Hadid was recently spotted when on an outing in New York City this Friday. The 27-year-old supermodel looked chic and stunning during the same. She wore a quilted oversized trench coat teamed up with a grey turtleneck sweater and white-colored pants. For the unversed, it was Hadid’s first-ever public outing since the latest report about ex-flame Leonardo DiCaprio, who sparked a new romance with another actress, Victoria Lamas. Talking about the supermodel, she paired her outfit with brown-tinted sunglasses and brown-colored boots.
Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes
Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings by De Beers, SANTONI platform sandals, and rings, also by De Beers. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet. Especially because she brought her cute 9-year-old sister, Grace Elliott Teefey, as her date for the night.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
wmagazine.com
The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes
All the chatter was around Rihanna’s custom Schiaparelli look at the 2023 Golden Globes, but her hair, worn in twisted pigtail buns, deserves a moment in the spotlight as well. Jenna Ortega. While Ortega ditched her usual gothic duds for a more ethereal Gucci dress, she stuck to her...
Tracee Ellis Ross Dedicates a Special Birthday Tribute to Her Dad on IG
Tracee Ellis Ross dedicated a special birthday tribute to her dad, Robert Ellis Silberstein, by sharing funny throwback videos of them together on Instagram.
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Brings the Glamour in a Black Gown With Purple Statement Sleeves at the 2023 Golden Globes
As the Golden Globes stages its return following its past controversies, Selena Gomez graced the ceremony with her presence. Gomez stepped out on the red carpet, dressed glamorously in black dress with dramatic purple puff sleeves. She styled her hair down in a high ponytail and wore vampy makeup, pairing a nude lip with a smoky cat-eye.
Bre Tiesi Reveals She Doesn’t Want More Kids With Nick Cannon After Welcoming A Son
Bre Tiesi is one and done. The 31-year-old Selling Sunset star and mother to Nick Cannon‘s 6-month-old son Legendary Love took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Jan. 9 to answer some fan questions — including one that asked if she wants to expand her family. Potentially an indirect way of saying, “No,” she wrote, “Me and Ledgy for life.”
A Closer Look at Dolly Parton’s Standout Country-glamour Looks From ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’
Dolly Parton brought country glamour to NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Saturday. To ring in the New Year the singer joined her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a cohost of her annual New Year’s Eve special. The night revealed some powerhouse performances from the duo, but also showcased Parton’s signature style. More from WWDLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsBest Party FashionPhotos of Timothée Chalamet's Best Style Moments of 2022 Here’s a roundup of Parton’s standout looks from the evening special. To kick off the live event, Parton and Cyrus did a cover...
