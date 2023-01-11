ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gwen Stefani Fuels Controversy After Saying 'I'm Japanese' While Addressing Cultural Appropriation

"[It] should be okay to be inspired by other cultures," Stefani — who has faced accusations of appropriating Japanese and Latinx cultures throughout her career — says in a new Allure interview Gwen Stefani is at the center of the cultural appropriation conversation once again. While promoting the latest collection drop for GXVE Beauty, her vegan makeup line, in an interview with Allure, Stefani was asked to reflect on her Harajuku era. When the writer asked the singer what she learned from the "praise, backlash, and everything in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince Harry Accuses Prince William’s Wife of ‘Stereotyping’ Meghan Markle for Being Divorced, Biracial Preventing the Royal From Welcoming Her In

Prince Harry made some serious allegations against his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. He claimed that Prince William's wife was stereotyping Meghan Markle. Prince Harry Accuses Kate Middleton Of Stereotyping Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex has been doing media appearances to promote his book Spare. However, one report claims that he...
The Hollywood Gossip

Gwen Stefani Claims to Be Japanese in Bizarre New Interview

According to Gwen Stefani, she’s NOT just a girl in the world. She’s a rather unique and unusual woman, one who has suddenly garnered a great deal of backlash for making a comment many view as culturally insensitive. Not to mention flat-out bizarre. Let’s review, shall we?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marie Claire

Gwen Stefani Received Backlash for Saying She's Japanese When Challenged on Her "Harajuku" Era

Gwen Stefani has come under fire for defending her Harajuku era in an interview. The singer—who is Irish-American and Italian-American—sat down with Allure to discuss her new line for GXVE Beauty. This prompted the interviewer, Jesa Marie Calaor, to ask her about her previous beauty brand, Harajuku Lovers, which debuted in 2008. In 2004, Stefani released her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby, which drew heavily on aspects of Japanese culture and included the song "Harajuku Girls."
NBC Bay Area

Shakira Seemingly Tears Into Ex Gerard Piqué With New Revenge Song — Read the Translated Lyrics

Shakira is not holding back in her latest song, “BZRP Music Session #53.”. The Colombian singer teamed up with DJ Bizarrap to seemingly call out her ex Gerard Piqué following their break up. In the Spanish-language song, which is translated below, Shakira sings about being too good for the person she used to be with, calls out his new girlfriend and how she's better off without him.
The Independent

‘One step forward, three steps back’: Brit Awards backlash after women snubbed in Artist of the Year nominations

The Brit Awards are receiving widespread criticism after failing to recognise a single woman in the Artist of the Year category.Nominees were announced for the forthcoming ceremony on Thursday (12 January). This year is the second year that the organisation has abandoned gendered categories.The artists nominated in the category celebrating the best in the UK were Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy.No women were nominated for the prize, which has been seen as a big step backwards after Adele won the award in the gender-neutral category’s inaugural year in 2022.“So the Brits introduced an Artist...
otakuusamagazine.com

One Piece Film Red Music Team Receives Japan Academy Film Prize’s Top Special Award

Music plays a major role in One Piece Film Red, and the folks behind it have received the top special award from the Japan Academy Film Prize for their efforts. Believing them to have greatly contributed to the medium of Japanese film, the selection committee bestowed the movie’s music team with the Chairman’s Distinguished Service Award.
The Independent

Break Point review: Netflix documentary offers captivating look at brutal and lonely world of tennis

One thing Break Point makes clear from the start is that there is often very little glory to be found in tennis. “You get used to losing,” says Taylor Fritz, who is one of the 10 players featured in the first five episodes of the new Netflix documentary, produced by the team behind its wildly successful F1 predecessorDrive to Survive. “Only one player can win every week,” he adds, and while Break Point is there to capture those moments, it is in the examination of tennis as a brutal and at times lonely world that makes the first half...
bookriot.com

8 Dark Academia Manga and Manhwa

There’s no denying that the term “dark academia” is everywhere these days. Not only is it an extremely popular sub-genre, but it’s also an aesthetic and subculture that has really taken off in recent years. No doubt you’ve seen all kinds of fashion and decor inspiration on social media, not to mention the bookish recommendations the term also sparks. So to get even more dark academia in your life while at the same time broadening your reading horizons, we’ll be talking about some dark academia manga and manhwa for you to peruse!
NBC Bay Area

Ronzoni Is Discontinuing Its Beloved Pastina and People Are ‘Devastated'

Pasta lovers on social media are lamenting the news that a popular pasta company is discontinuing an iconic item. On Jan. 3, Ronzoni announced on its Instagram and Twitter that it would be discontinuing its pastina. Italian for “tiny dough," five-pointed, star-shaped pastina was the smallest shape the company made, according to Ronzoni’s website.
NME

8 iconic gaming scenes brought to life by licensed music

Take a walk through our Hey! Listen columns, and you’ll find that the world of video game music is weird, wonderful, and remarkably varied. From Gran Turismo‘s Japanese jazz fusion roots to the wild connection between Queen and the Ogre Battle series, so many of our favourite original soundtracks have thoroughly fascinating backstories that are worth celebrating.

