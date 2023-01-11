Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani responds to accusations of cultural appropriation, says she is "a little bit of a Japanese girl"
Gwen Stefani was questioned about the reactions to the use of Japanese cultural influences in her music and beauty brands over the years
Gwen Stefani Fuels Controversy After Saying 'I'm Japanese' While Addressing Cultural Appropriation
"[It] should be okay to be inspired by other cultures," Stefani — who has faced accusations of appropriating Japanese and Latinx cultures throughout her career — says in a new Allure interview Gwen Stefani is at the center of the cultural appropriation conversation once again. While promoting the latest collection drop for GXVE Beauty, her vegan makeup line, in an interview with Allure, Stefani was asked to reflect on her Harajuku era. When the writer asked the singer what she learned from the "praise, backlash, and everything in...
blavity.com
Gwen Stefani Under Fire For Cultural Appropriation Again After Stating 'I'm Japanese' In New Interview
Singer Gwen Stefani is facing backlash for a statement she made in a recent interview. Speaking with Allure magazine, the 53-year-old singer described her love of Japanese culture and said, “My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.”. The Italian American singer made the bold statement...
