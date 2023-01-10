ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transportation stand for crewed Artemis mission delivered

HUNTSVILLE — Another step for the nation’s return to the moon has been taken by the Marshall Space Flight Center. A transportation stand arrived this week from the Kennedy Space Center aboard NASA’s Pegasus barge. It was used to transport the launch vehicle stage adapter (LVSA) of the Space Launch System rocket for Artemis I.
Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes

More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
Fantasy Playhouse wins Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award

HUNTSVILLE — Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy won a $50,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program. FPCTA is one of 46 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients in 2023 receiving a collective $5 million. Individual grants range from $30,000 to $350,000. All recipients of the...
AMIIC adds local flavor to support Army modernization

HUNTSVILLE – In case you haven’t heard, Alabama needs 500,000 skilled workers by the year 2025 and Huntsville’s Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center is doing everything it can to fulfill that goal and meet efforts to support Army modernization. To better accomplish this, AMIIC has appointed...
Huntsville’s Mastin Lake overpass project advances

HUNTSVILLE – Efforts to build a new overpass on North Memorial Parkway are gaining traction after the approval of agreements between the city and Alabama Department of Transportation. Part of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Restore Our Roads initiative, the project consists of a new overpass at Mastin Lake Road and...
Tornado Warning: Parts of DeKalb, Jackson Co. Until 10:30 am

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. Northeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a. tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro,. moving northeast at 55 mph.
Possible Tax Rebates in 2023

State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Jan. 21 in Decatur

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Decatur on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits the Austin Jr. High School parking lot from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
CHS to offer new workforce training in electrical, welding, plumbing, more

CULLMAN, Ala. – Starting next year, students at Cullman High School will be able to receive hands on training in several major trade programs as part of a new partnership with the Academy of Craft Training.  Students will be able to attend the Academy of Craft Training (ACT) campus in Decatur for training courses focused on trades including electrical, welding, building construction, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and pipefitting.  “Cullman High School is excited to partner with the Academy of Craft Training next year,” Cullman High School Principal Allison Tuggle said. “Students will be able to participate in hands-on training in the construction industry...
Athens Main Street launches Ambassadors program

ATHENS – Athens Main Street launched their Main Street Brand Ambassadors program Friday. Brand ambassadors spend the year capturing unique and authentic experiences in the downtown area. Their efforts showcase merchants, restaurants, events, and suggest unique experiences only downtown insiders know. The purpose of Athens Main Street is to...
