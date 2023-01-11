ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Date set Restaurant Week in Oshkosh, over 30 businesses participating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers with Discover Oshkosh have finalized a date for the 5th annual Restaurant Week event. According to a press release, 33 Oshkosh restaurants will participate in the event scheduled for January 19-29. “Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day event celebrating our local restaurants,” said Amy...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Repair work to cause temporary water outage for Oshkosh neighborhood

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There will be a temporary water outage on the Oshkosh's north side Wednesday, while crews replace a valve. The valve controls the water service to the area west of U.S. Highway 45 between West Snell Road and Ryf Road (County Road T). Work will take place between...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton water rescue has fire departments stressing ice safety

(WLUK) -- Every year, fire officials stress the importance of ice safety, and a rescue in Appleton serves as yet another reminder of why it needs to be taken seriously. "Don't trust any ice,"said Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Peglow. "There is no safe ice out there." As...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to close temporarily Friday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed temporarily beginning this Friday. The Green Bay Public Works Department announced Wednesday that the bridge would be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday for "preventative maintenance activities." The closure means Dousman Street will be...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Organ donation program, Girl Scouts are Making A Difference

Greetings everyone, thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. Live.Love.Donate., a non-profit organization that focuses on saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donations, made its annual donations to the Restoring Hope Transplant House and the UW transplant fund for patients and families. It was able to make $4,500 in monetary donations and donated about 75 separate toys to the children in the pediatric transplant wing. Well done.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Neenah students injured in bus crash when returning from ski trip

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Multiple Neenah High School students were hurt in a school bus crash while returning from a Ski Club trip to Nordic Mountain. In a letter to parents, the district said around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, one of the two buses transporting the students slid off the road and onto its side in the foggy and icy conditions in Waushara County.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Paper Transport adding offices on Broadway in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A De Pere-area company is opening offices in Green Bay's Broadway District. Trucking company Paper Transport says it has obtained two new locations. The first is within Base Companies, 340 N. Broadway. Part of the Rail Yard Innovation District, they will house more than 50 employees.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh's Oregon/Jackson Street bridge reopens after brief closure

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday. A...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

SKYFOX explores Lake Michigan shore, historic Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- While Manitowoc's harbor might be a bit more popular in the summertime, SKYFOX took an adventure to scope out Lake Michigan and the historic city earlier this week. When our little drone flew over the waters, the lake was a stunning blue. But when it got closer...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy