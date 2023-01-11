Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Date set Restaurant Week in Oshkosh, over 30 businesses participating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers with Discover Oshkosh have finalized a date for the 5th annual Restaurant Week event. According to a press release, 33 Oshkosh restaurants will participate in the event scheduled for January 19-29. “Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day event celebrating our local restaurants,” said Amy...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Fox11online.com
Repair work to cause temporary water outage for Oshkosh neighborhood
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There will be a temporary water outage on the Oshkosh's north side Wednesday, while crews replace a valve. The valve controls the water service to the area west of U.S. Highway 45 between West Snell Road and Ryf Road (County Road T). Work will take place between...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
Grand opening of Crumbl Cookies location in Ashwaubenon set for Friday
Crumbl Cookies is opening on Friday, January 13, from 8am – 12am at 2308 S Oneida St, Suite 120, Ashwaubenon, WI, 54304
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
Fox11online.com
Appleton water rescue has fire departments stressing ice safety
(WLUK) -- Every year, fire officials stress the importance of ice safety, and a rescue in Appleton serves as yet another reminder of why it needs to be taken seriously. "Don't trust any ice,"said Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Peglow. "There is no safe ice out there." As...
Sheboygan mental health center may close due to plan to pull funding
For the past 21 years, Open Door, a peer support and recovery center in Sheboygan, has been providing vital services to adults dealing with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to close temporarily Friday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed temporarily beginning this Friday. The Green Bay Public Works Department announced Wednesday that the bridge would be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday for "preventative maintenance activities." The closure means Dousman Street will be...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Organ donation program, Girl Scouts are Making A Difference
Greetings everyone, thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. Live.Love.Donate., a non-profit organization that focuses on saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donations, made its annual donations to the Restoring Hope Transplant House and the UW transplant fund for patients and families. It was able to make $4,500 in monetary donations and donated about 75 separate toys to the children in the pediatric transplant wing. Well done.
Fox11online.com
Neenah students injured in bus crash when returning from ski trip
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Multiple Neenah High School students were hurt in a school bus crash while returning from a Ski Club trip to Nordic Mountain. In a letter to parents, the district said around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, one of the two buses transporting the students slid off the road and onto its side in the foggy and icy conditions in Waushara County.
Fox11online.com
Paper Transport adding offices on Broadway in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A De Pere-area company is opening offices in Green Bay's Broadway District. Trucking company Paper Transport says it has obtained two new locations. The first is within Base Companies, 340 N. Broadway. Part of the Rail Yard Innovation District, they will house more than 50 employees.
Fox11online.com
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay reaches 86% of Christmas Campaign goal
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay says its services will be affected this year after not meeting its Christmas Campaign goal for the second year in a row. The organization reported Thursday it fell short of its $1.335 million goal. On the last collection day,...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh's Oregon/Jackson Street bridge reopens after brief closure
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday. A...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX explores Lake Michigan shore, historic Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- While Manitowoc's harbor might be a bit more popular in the summertime, SKYFOX took an adventure to scope out Lake Michigan and the historic city earlier this week. When our little drone flew over the waters, the lake was a stunning blue. But when it got closer...
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in Wisconsin
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin store location in Ashwaubenon, according to local sources.
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
Fox11online.com
Lost and found items make for a unique display at Kaukauna Public Library
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- You may notice something familiar on display at the Kaukauna Public Library. The library invites the community to check out its temporary exhibit, titled, "The Museum of the Lost." It's a collection of lost and found items left behind at the library over the past year. It...
Fox11online.com
'Sky is the limit' for redevelopment of old rail yard under Ashland Avenue overpass
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It's about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city's downtown and the stadium district.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc providing 'salt cups' to prevent over-salting in wintry weather
(WLUK) -- It's winter time. The snow has fallen, the ice has formed up. It's time to get that salt out to try to clear your sidewalk or your driveway, but you need a lot less salt to cover a lot more area than you might think. Just one coffee...
