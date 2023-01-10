Read full article on original website
256today.com
Dollar named Committee of 100’s first COO
HUNTSVILLE — Andrew Dollar has been named chief operating officer for the Huntsville Committee of 100, the organization announced. He starts Monday as the organization’s first COO. “I absolutely could not be more pleased with Andrew coming on board and knowing his professional experience and talents are a...
256today.com
AMIIC adds local flavor to support Army modernization
HUNTSVILLE – In case you haven’t heard, Alabama needs 500,000 skilled workers by the year 2025 and Huntsville’s Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center is doing everything it can to fulfill that goal and meet efforts to support Army modernization. To better accomplish this, AMIIC has appointed...
256today.com
Calhoun hosting military, vets college and career workshop
HUNTSVILLE — Calhoun Community College is hosting its first free Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop next month. The workshop is set for Feb. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sparkman Building lobby on the Huntsville campus. According to Jimmy Baker, chancellor of the Alabama...
256today.com
Athens Main Street launches Ambassadors program
ATHENS – Athens Main Street launched their Main Street Brand Ambassadors program Friday. Brand ambassadors spend the year capturing unique and authentic experiences in the downtown area. Their efforts showcase merchants, restaurants, events, and suggest unique experiences only downtown insiders know. The purpose of Athens Main Street is to...
256today.com
Limestone County’s Bethany Shockney elected to regional board
ATHENS – Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association, was elected to the board of the Southern Economic Development Council. The SEDC, North America’s oldest and largest regional economic development association, announced the election of directors and officers at its annual conference in San Antonio.
3M announces Brookhaven campus rehabilitation plans, demolition imminent
3M announced future plans for the contaminated historic landfill buried under the former Brookhaven Middle School campus in Decatur.
256today.com
Bank Independent: A community bank with muscle
HUNTSVILLE — Much like the little engine that could, Bank Independent doesn’t just think it can, but it knows it can handle big development projects. At one time, projects such as Campus 805, Stovehouse, Times Plaza and MidCity District were dreams. The bigger banks didn’t want to handle them for miriad reasons.
WAFF
K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
256today.com
Wellstone, probate judge offer innovative program
HUNTSVILLE — Once again, Huntsville’s collaborative partnerships and focused teamwork have led to the success of a new initiative, this one related to mental health. The Assisted Outpatient Treatments program is a partnership between WellStone and the Madison County Probate Office under Judge Frank Barger. The program seeks...
256today.com
Built to Serve, Not to Sell
Several formerly local banks have been closing offices, leaving town, or selling out to big banks lately, but that is not something Bank Independent thinks about. It may have already happened to you or could be happening soon. It is frustrating when the bank you trusted with your money sold...
256today.com
Huntsville’s Mastin Lake overpass project advances
HUNTSVILLE – Efforts to build a new overpass on North Memorial Parkway are gaining traction after the approval of agreements between the city and Alabama Department of Transportation. Part of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Restore Our Roads initiative, the project consists of a new overpass at Mastin Lake Road and...
Madison County still has $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to distribute
The Madison County Commission has appropriated half of the $72 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding it has received from the federal government. Who Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints to replace Dale Strong as Commission chair may play a key role in how the other half of the funding is spent. A spokeswoman with Ivey’s office said an appointment had not been made as of Monday.
256today.com
Fantasy Playhouse wins Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award
HUNTSVILLE — Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy won a $50,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program. FPCTA is one of 46 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients in 2023 receiving a collective $5 million. Individual grants range from $30,000 to $350,000. All recipients of the...
WHNT-TV
Possible Tax Rebates in 2023
State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
Boardwalks in North Alabama that are perfect for kids and families
If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, these boardwalk hikes may be just what you need! These are especially great for littles that may still be in strollers, those new walkers, or those with limited mobility. Read below to find your next perfect adventure. Desoto State...
256today.com
Broadband ‘groundbreaking’ held for DeKalb, Jackson counties
MONTGOMERY — Residents of more than 2,500 households in DeKalb and Jackson counties will have broadband access, thanks to the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Gov. Kay Ivey today joined a ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. The projects are funded by grants awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
256today.com
BoxLunch, a retailer with a cause, opening at Parkway Place
HUNTSVILLE — Parkway Place is welcoming a unique retailer – BoxLunch, a pop culture gift store with a cause. For every $10 spent in-store, BoxLunch donates a meal to the Food Bank of North Alabama, the local affiliate of Feeding America. “We’re thrilled to be joining the rest...
All home lots pre-sold at site of Merts Center in downtown Huntsville
Workers uncovered a big red splash of Huntsville history last week while demolishing an old school building on Randolph Street in the Twickenham Historic District. The latest memory to emerge from the rubble was a bright red gymnasium painting of the Huntsville Junior High School panther mascot. The building is...
Lawsuit over sports bar at Huntsville development alleges fraud, deceit
A dispute over sports bars at a Huntsville-area mixed-use development has landed in court with allegations of fraud and breach of contract. Jonathan’s Grille opened a location at Clift Farms on U.S. 72 just outside the Madison city limits with the promise from developer Louis Breland that no other sports bar would be brought to the development, according to the lawsuit filed by Jonathan’s Grille and its land purchasing agent, Revelette Enterprises.
‘Big things’ coming to Madison in 2023, says Mayor Finley
The new year is bringing "big things" to the City of Madison, according to Mayor Paul Finley.
