Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have SpokenDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
WCVB
Federal appeals court weighs arguments in case of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
BOSTON — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's attorney urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence because of juror misconduct claims just months after it was revived by the nation’s highest court. Tsarnaev is making a renewed push to avoid execution after...
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
KYTV
Lawyer of Missouri prisoner asks U.S. Supreme Court to step in
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent.
Georgia Supreme Court upholds email agreement to delay death-row execution
ATLANTA — An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday. The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office that capital cases would not move forward during the covid pandemic unless certain conditions were met. One result was a delay...
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
Washington Examiner
Death penalty trial for man accused of New York City bike path terror attack begins
The trial of an Islamic State-affiliated Uzbek immigrant, who is accused of killing eight people with a rented truck, opened on Monday. Sayfullo Saipov, 34, is accused of using a rented Home Depot truck to ram over a dozen and a half people on a New York City bike lane on Oct. 31, 2017, in order to gain acceptance into the terror group. He has pled not guilty to the 28-count indictment that charges him with eight counts of murder, 18 counts of attempted murder, and other terrorism-related charges, according to CNN.
Notorious Russian arms dealer freed in Brittney Griner exchange awkwardly backs out of pledge to fight in Ukraine
Viktor Bout, freed in a prisoner swap for the WBNA star Brittney Griner, appeared to back out of a pledge to fight in Ukraine during an interview.
The Proud Boys jury hasn't even been seated yet, and the defense already says it's biased
On Monday, 12 jurors will be seated in the Proud Boys sedition trial — out of a pre-vetted pool of about 45 DC residents who've all vowed to be fair.
‘The Year of the Botched Execution’: Monitor Finds Death Penalty Was ‘Visibly Problematic’ 35 Percent of the Time in 2022
With 18 executions carried out nationwide in 2022, the number of death sentences imposed this past year surpassed that of the two previous years, but the use of capital punishment is still trending downward overall, a leading death penalty monitoring group reports. According to the Death Penalty Information Center’s 2022...
U.S. Supreme Court tells appeals court to reconsider Austin inmate's request for new trial
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday granted a Travis County death row inmate's challenge of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals' decision to uphold his conviction and death sentence, sending it back to the appeals court. The Supreme Court directed the appeals court to further consider a brief that the office of Travis County District Attorney José Garza filed, admitting that — due in part to past issues with the formerly Austin Police Department-run DNA lab —...
MySanAntonio
U.S. Supreme Court tells Texas to reconsider executing man convicted with faulty DNA evidence
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to reconsider its decision to let a death row inmate be executed even though prosecutors now agree his conviction should be thrown out because it relied on potentially faulty DNA evidence.
NOLA.com
Jury seated in trial of former First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan Jr.
A jury was seated Monday in the federal bank fraud trial of First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan, Jr., as lawyers readied for what is expected to be a weekslong trial probing the actions of Ryan, other executives and bank borrowers ahead of the institution's stunning 2017 collapse. The jury...
Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Delayed As He Seeks New Trial in Los Angeles
Harvey Weinstein won a six-week sentencing delay Monday for his Los Angeles rape conviction after his lawyers said he plans to file a motion for a new trial. The disgraced movie mogul, 70, was due to be sentenced Monday for the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actress at a Los Angeles hotel, but Judge Lisa Lench postponed the day of reckoning to Feb. 23 to give his defense time to prepare their argument for another trial. “We’re going to file by Jan. 31,” Weinstein’s lawyer Mark Werksman tells Rolling Stone, declining to elaborate on the possible grounds for...
'Retaliation' worries don't derail jury selection in Proud Boys case
WASHINGTON — After 10 days of questioning, a jury of seven men and nine women was selected Monday to hear the government’s case against five members of the Proud Boys accused of conspiring to instigate the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The defendants –...
sunflowerstateradio.com
AG Derek Schmidt: U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal
TOPEKA – (January 9, 2023) – The U.S. Supreme Court this morning declined to hear appeals from two men convicted of capital murder for killing four people in Wichita in 2000, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. The court declined to hear appeals from Jonathan and Reginald Carr,...
Washington Examiner
9/11 trial delayed again as Biden administration pushes for plea deal with terrorists
Pretrial hearings for the yet-to-start 9/11 trial at Guantanamo Bay have been canceled again as the Biden administration seeks to strike a plea deal with the al Qaeda plotters, which could take the death penalty off the table. After more than 21 years, justice has yet to be attained in...
Comments / 0