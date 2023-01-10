ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Huntsville’s Mastin Lake overpass project advances

HUNTSVILLE – Efforts to build a new overpass on North Memorial Parkway are gaining traction after the approval of agreements between the city and Alabama Department of Transportation. Part of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Restore Our Roads initiative, the project consists of a new overpass at Mastin Lake Road and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Athens Main Street launches Ambassadors program

ATHENS – Athens Main Street launched their Main Street Brand Ambassadors program Friday. Brand ambassadors spend the year capturing unique and authentic experiences in the downtown area. Their efforts showcase merchants, restaurants, events, and suggest unique experiences only downtown insiders know. The purpose of Athens Main Street is to...
ATHENS, AL
Trash Pandas speakers’ bureau talkin’ baseball, other topics

MADISON – The Rocket City Trash Pandas are offering the opportunity to hear from some of the individuals that have made the organization a meteoric success. The Trash Pandas Speakers Bureau brings guest and keynote speakers from the team to events throughout the community on a complimentary basis. The...
MADISON, AL
Calhoun hosting military, vets college and career workshop

HUNTSVILLE — Calhoun Community College is hosting its first free Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop next month. The workshop is set for Feb. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sparkman Building lobby on the Huntsville campus. According to Jimmy Baker, chancellor of the Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Transportation stand for crewed Artemis mission delivered

HUNTSVILLE — Another step for the nation’s return to the moon has been taken by the Marshall Space Flight Center. A transportation stand arrived this week from the Kennedy Space Center aboard NASA’s Pegasus barge. It was used to transport the launch vehicle stage adapter (LVSA) of the Space Launch System rocket for Artemis I.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

