4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
No. 1 South Carolina battles past Kentucky for SEC revenge
The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team went to Lexington and walked away with a 95-66 win over Kentucky. However, while the Gamecocks won by 29, the final score doesn't tell the whole story. In the first half, Kentucky went on a 19-2 run and took a 31-21...
Quarterback Spencer Rattler to stay at South Carolina
(WACH) - South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler announced he plans to stay with the Gamecocks next season. Rattler posted a video on social media on Tuesday night sharing his decision. Rattler threw for over 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2022-23 season.
South Carolina Gamecocks football place top 25 in AP Poll, a first since 2013
(WACH) — South Carolina Gamecocks football finishes the season ranking 23rd on the AP's final top 25 poll of the season, the first time in almost a decade. This is the fourth time the Gamecocks ranked in the AP poll during the 2022 season and the first time since 2013. They finished 23rd after dropping down three spots following a lost to Notre Dame.
"It feels good to bring success to my home": Gamecocks growing talent in rebuilding era
(WACH) - The South Carolina swimming and diving team is growing talent in years two of the rebuild. "During this rebuild we're focusing on what the two, three, five-year plan is going to be," said USC diving head coach Michael Wright. "We've got some great athletes that are still here on campus, that are trying to help influence the next generation."
$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Winnsboro
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina resident won $50,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing after purchasing a ticket in Winnsboro. The ticket, which was sold at the Pops #550 on US Hwy 321 in Winnsboro won big in the Double Play drawing held after the regular Powerball drawing.
Jyllissa Harris speaks ahead of NWSL draft, reflects on Gamecock soccer career
(WACH) - Two South Carolina women's soccer players are hoping to take their talents to the pros. Jylissa Harris and Samantha Chang will wait to see if their names are called in the National Women's Soccer League draft on Thursday. WACH Fox sports reporter Amanda Poole spoke with Harris on...
Winning Powerball ticket sold at Columbia grocery store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Education Lottery urges players to check their tickets. Wednesday night's drawing revealed that one lucky winner received a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 at a Columbia Kroger grocery store. More than 17,000 players in South Carolina also hold ticket prices from $4 up...
Governor McMaster sworn into office for his second term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster was sworn into office one final time on Wednesday during the state's 98th Inauguration Ceremony. To date, McMaster has served six years in office, taking over the role after former Governor Nikki Haley accepted a position to be a U.S. Ambassador. McMaster won his first full-term back in 2018 after beating Democratic nominee James E. Smith Jr. with 54% of the total vote.
Midlands middle schooler to compete in Regional Spelling Bee
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington Two sixth-grade student will get the honor of representing her school at a regional Scripps spelling bee. Northside Middle School sixth-grade Ivy Smith won her school's spelling bee after successfully spelling nearly 170 words during the nearly hour-long school competition. Smith will...
Orangeburg man accused of killing daughter's mother still awaiting Virginia extradition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man remains in a Virginia prison awaiting extradition back to South Carolina after he was accused of killing the mother of his 5-year-old daughter and fleeing the state with said 5-year-old. Though Antar Jeter went before a Danville, VA judge Thursday morning, officials...
DSS reports state's first Daniel's Law case for 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A newborn baby girl was safely surrendered at a Richland County hospital Monday, officials with the Department of Social Services announced Thursday morning. The infant girl, who was born on Sunday, January 8th, was surrendered to staff at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia on...
West Columbia teen ran away from home, officials said
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who ran away from home on Tuesday. The teen, Josie Sharpe of West Columbia, was last seen on January 10. Officials say she is five-foot-two-inches and weighs roughly 90 pounds. Sharpe also has a tattoo...
Developments made to First Responders' monument in Newberry County square
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County announced changes Thursday to its First Responders' monument located at Newberry's historic Court House Square. Retired First Responder Jimmy Smith coordinated and raised funds to build the monument dedicated to honoring those who serve. Both Newberry County Council and Columbia City Council approved...
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SC Midlands until 10PM Thursday
Columbia, SC (WACH) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for a large portion of the WACH fox viewing area in the SC Midlands until 10 p.m. Two lines of thunderstorms are pushing across the area that could bring damaging wind gusts and tornado development. Track the rain and...
Prisma Health Baptist opens its third pharmacy in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Prisma Health has officially opened its 12th retail pharmacy and 3rd pharmacy in the Midlands in efforts to reduce costs drug costs and re-admissions for patients, the company announced Tuesday. The new pharmacy is located on the first floor of Prisma Health Baptist Hospital at...
Lake Murray drops several feet as Dominion Energy carries out routine aquatic care
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Every few winters, Dominion Energy drops the water in Lake Murray even lower than usual. You may have noticed it’s happening now - the lake is 4 feet below normal. The summertime source of fun for many in the Midlands, now drying out. Back in...
Victim of Eastover crash identified, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the women found dead after a crash on U.S. 601 early Tuesday morning. Officials say the sole victim was Mecca Windsor, 29, of Sumter. SC Highway Patrol troopers said Windsor was driving along U.S. 601 in a...
Newberry County man tried selling stolen West Columbia construction equipment, arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County deputies have arrested a 55-year-old man accused of trying to sell a stolen construction vehicle on the Facebook Market Place. On Tuesday 55-year-old Ryan Bonneau was arrested after a undercover operation caught him attempting to sell a Kubota skid steer that was stolen from West Columbia.
Tuesday Tails: Keva and Cachapa
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Let's meet this week's featured pets!. First up, Keva is an approximately three year old sweet female pup, with beautiful coloration. She's still fairly young and would need to stay active but she's also a bit skinny and could put on some pounds to reach a healthy weight.
Man on the run after assaulting, stealing from victim at Lexington Dollar General
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted and stole from a man at an area Dollar General. On Tuesday, Lexington Police Department released a composite image of the suspect, and claim the man struck a male victim on the head before stealing several items and running away. The incident happened on December 17 at the Dollar General on Augusta Road.
