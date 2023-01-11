KISD approves hiring of Ruben Garcia as athletic director

There's a new man in charge of athletics at the Kingsville Independent School District, following a unanimous vote by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday night. Later on Wednesday, H.M. King named Garcia the new football head coach.

The KISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Ruben Garcia as athletic director in a 7-0 vote just after 6:30 p.m.

The board went into closed session for nearly an hour before they approved Garcia for the position.

The now former Brooks County ISD athletic director and Jersey head football coach took to twitter after the meeting to express his appreciation for being a part of the program in Falfurrias.

"I have enjoyed these past 3 years in Falfurrias and at Brooks County ISD. So much progress has been made," he said in a statement on twitter. "I know I gave my all these last 3 years for these kids, and I know I left my mark here in a good way. They always say you hope to leave a place better than you found it, and I believe I did my best to do that."

He then talked about his next stop in Kingsville.

"I am excited about this new journey and new opportunity that has been presented to me," he said. "I am ready to work and make a life-long positive significant impact in Kingsville ISD."

Garcia served as AD in Falfurrias for three years, and led the Jersey's to one playoff appearance.

As of now, he has only been named athletic director for the district.

Full statement:

