ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Derek Mason Announces ‘Sabbatical’ As Oklahoma State DC

INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Kiffin Offers Ole Miss Scholarship to QB Phenom Trent Seaborn

INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night, one left in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:57 p.m. in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane, a residential neighborhood located off of Five Points Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Cousins Shares What Could Lead Him to ‘Walk Away’ From NFL

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night, one left in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:57 p.m. in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane, a residential neighborhood located off of Five Points Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Aljamain Sterling Puts UFC History on Hold to Heal Torn Bicep Tendon

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood

One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Students detained for guns in schools. A gun was found at Decatur Middle School...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Report: Electronic Strike Zone to be Used by All 30 Triple A Teams

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Everything to Know for the 2023 NWSL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that took the life of a beloved football coach Wednesday night in Johnson County. Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, was shot to death while riding in a van that was exiting on County Line Road from I-65 North.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

PETA Calls for Georgia Pres. ‘to Be a Peach’ And Retire Mascot Uga

INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dawg Dynasty

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Markquis Nowell Has Put K-State—and Himself—on the Map

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Students detained for guns in schools

A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

MMA Coach Worked As Middleman for Offshore Sportsbook, per Report

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hearing in Delphi murder case

A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. A new exercise had police and civilians switching roles at a traffic stop. Beloved football coach killed in Greenwood road rage …. Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

NFL Coaching Carousel: Sean Payton’s Options, Next Patriots OC

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Meet the Latest Winner of Indie Wrestling’s Most Prestigious Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night, one left in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:57 p.m. in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane, a residential neighborhood located off of Five Points Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2023 Australian Open Men's Seed Reports

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Seahawks-49ers NFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy