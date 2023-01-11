Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Related
foxla.com
Chatsworth sinkhole continues to grow
Two people trapped inside a vehicle at the bottom of a large sinkhole were rescued Monday evening in Chatsworth. Three days later, the sinkhole is getting bigger.
2urbangirls.com
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
Car plows into restaurant in Sierra Madre
A crash was captured on camera after a car plows into a restaurant in Sierra Madre.Sierra Madre Police say the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday at a restaurant called 'The Only Place in Town,' located at 110 West Sierra Madre Boulevard. The car was heading south on Auburn Avenue when the driver barreled into the protective k-rails outside the patio of the restaurant, keeping the vehicle from reacting the patio of the restaurant.In the video you see the car crash into the patio, nearly hitting two people walking nearby. Traffic was diverted around the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Sierra Madre Boulevard while crews cleaned up the mess left behind.A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, but no major injuries were reported.
Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Victims Injured Including Infant
Shadow Hills, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed and multiple victims were injured in a traffic collision Wednesday night in the Shadows Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision with a person reported trapped just after 10:30 p.m., Jan. 11, on the 10100 block of North Sunland Boulevard.
foxla.com
Man in coma 2 months after Westlake hit-and-run crash
Authorities Thursday announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps find a motorist involved in a hit-and-run in November in the Westlake area that left a man in a coma. Luis Varela was hit by a vehicle about 7 p.m. Nov. 11 as he was crossing Wilshire...
Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park
Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage
A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
NBC San Diego
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
Two hospitalized after car slams into mobile homes in Westminster
Two people were hospitalized after driving their car into a pair of mobile homes in Westminster on Wednesday. According to Orange County Fire Authority, the crash occurred at around 3:45 p.m. in the 15000 block of Magnolia Street, where the car slammed into two mobile homes. No one was inside either of the homes at the time of the collision, though the two elderly passengers of the vehicle were trapped upon impact. Both were freed from the car and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on unknown injuries. They are both said to be in stable condition.The car has since been pulled out of the homes and towed away from the scene. The Westminster Building and Safety Department red-tagged one of the two homes as it is now considered too dangerous to inhabit. The circumstances leading up to the crash were still unclear, but investigators do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Stabbing outside Metro station in Downtown LA leaves one wounded
Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person wounded on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line platform on 7th Street and Flower Street. One person was hospitalized and remains in critical condition. According to the victim's family, the victim, a 13-year-old, had just ridden the Red Line home from school with his 14-year-old cousin when they were approached by a man at a Chik-fil-A near the station.After a conversation, in which the victims were reportedly asked where they were from and what gang the two were part of,...
foxla.com
Man breaks into Koreatown home, throws boiling water on woman
LOS ANGELES - A woman in Koreatown suffered serious burns after a man who broke into her home splashed boiling water on her. The victim's friend told FOX 11 the attack happened as soon as the woman, Nicole Lucas, opened the door. "He was standing in the kitchen holding a...
2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole
Two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight in Chatsworth, trapping two people, authorities said.
Hit-and-run driver kills 13-year-old, leaves toddler on life support in South Los Angeles
A family headed to their grandmother’s house never made it to their destination after a hit-and-run driver slammed into their car in South Los Angeles Monday, killing a 13-year-old boy while leaving a toddler on life support. Loved ones are mourning the death of Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13. The crash also left his mother and two […]
Driver flees scene of high-speed crash in South L.A.; 1 child dead, woman and 2 other children injured
A driver involved in a high-speed crash in South Los Angeles that killed a child and left two other children and a woman seriously injured apparently fled the scene of the incident, officials said. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at 100 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood. All four victims had to […]
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool
Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
foxla.com
Man arrested after after video shows him abandoning dog at Riverside County cell tower
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was caught on video throwing and abandoning a dog at a Riverside County cell tower has been arrested, officials announced Thursday. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested by Riverside County Animal Services officers and booked on allegations of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for the suspected abandonment.
Police seek driver who suffered ‘serious injuries’ in fatal and fiery hit-and-run in South Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver who likely sustained major injuries in the fatal Monday morning crash in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at Main Street and 111th Place when a speeding silver sedan struck the unidentified victims’ vehicle, which then […]
Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large
Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
theeastsiderla.com
Person rescued from El Sereno house fire
El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
Comments / 0