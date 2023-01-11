Read full article on original website
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet
These couples are truly golden. Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).
Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation
Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia. For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on...
Angela Bassett Glitters in Striking Silver Dress & Metallic Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Angela Bassett was dressed up to shine on the 2023 Golden Globes Awards red carpet. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress arrived to the red carpet wearing a stunning silver dress. Bassett wore a high-necked Pamella Roland dress that featured silver sequins all over. The sequins were gathered at the neckline and flowed down in vertical trips. The actress styled the shiny ensemble with several equally shiny jewelry pieces from Chopard and a black and silver gem-shaped clutch. For her makeup and hair, Bassett went with rosy pink cheeks, a plum-colored lip, subtle cat-eye makeup, a defined brow, and hair parted to the...
Viola Davis Goes Vibrant Blue in Jason Wu Dress to Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Viola Davis arrived in an electrifying blue gown on the 80th Golden Globes red carpet. “The Woman King” actress wore a custom gown by Taiwanese-Canadian artist and fashion designer Jason Wu. The design featured complex ruching that rose from her neckline to her waistline seamlessly. Her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart coupled the dress with Chopard jewelry and an embellished clutch from Kurt Geiger. For beauty, she collaborated with her signature glam squad, hairstylist Jamika Wilson and makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera. Rivera shared on Instagram, that he wanted to keep her makeup radiant but clean and simple. “I focused on her skin care...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Recaps 2022 in Fashionable Video With Colorful Minidress, Sneakers & Strappy Sandals
Phoebe Gates gave her Instagram a peek at some of her favorite moments from 2022. “Ready for you, 2023” Phoebe wrote under the post. On Tuesday, Gates uploaded a new Reel, which highlights various special moments from the year including when she attended the Time 100 Gala with her father Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. For the occasion, Phoebe donned a silver Fendace gown that featured a satin boned corset, high back slit and crystal embellished Fendace hardware at the shoulder straps. She finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy PVC sandals. View this post on Instagram A post...
Ciara Makes Wild Statement in Leopard Print Bodycon Dress & Poses Barefoot
You can always count on Ciara to make a fierce fashion statement. The Grammy-nominated singer did just that in her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the “Better Thangs” songstress uploaded a new Reel on the social media site, which sees her modeling a form-fitting leopard print dress. Set to N.E.R.D.’s “Rockstar,” the video sees Ciara lounging around on a white couch and striking model-worthy poses through a series of snapshots. Ciara simply captioned the post with a rocker and leopard emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) When it came to the outfit, the leopard print piece featured...
Ana de Armas Does Minimalist Dressing in Oscar de la Renta, Talks Starring in ‘Ballerina’ With Keanu Reeves on ‘Tonight Show’
Ana de Armas appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing. For her television segment, de Armas wore a black dress by Oscar de la Renta with a thigh-high slit and ruffle detail cascading from the waist. More from WWDLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsPhotos of Timothée Chalamet's Best Style Moments of 2022Dua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the Years The actress coordinated with rhinestone-encrusted strappy sandals from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a single bejeweled ring from Leighton jewels. De Armas worked with stylist Samantha...
Wearable Takes On The Biggest Golden Globes Fashion Trends
From sequins to bold suits, these looks will add some glamour to your wardrobe.
Heidi Klum Goes Ethereally Bold in Flowy Sheer Dress for ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’
Heidi Klum flexed her modeling skills in a dramatic promo posted to her Instagram yesterday for the season 18 of “Germany’s Next Top Model,” airing on ProSieben starting Feb. 16. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was draped in a Hannez Nogi sheer dress in pastel shades. The flowy garment was delicately placed in order to cover the model up. The rest of the costume was splayed out behind her, with strips of colorful fabric creating an ethereal scenery for the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Punctuated with a striking red manicure, Klum’s ensemble was...
Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party
Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
Selena Gomez Goes Big in Valentino Couture Dress With Exaggerated Ballon Sleeves for Golden Globe Awards 2023
Selena Gomez made a glamorous arrival to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The singer looked to Valentino for her gown, arriving on the red carpet in a dress from the fashion house’s winter 2022 couture collection. Gomez’s strapless gown featured a slit detail on her chest and a maxi-style fit, with a similar short slit on the skirt. Attached to her gown were billowy, oversize purple sleeves that led into a shawl-like floor-length adornment. She slipped into a pair of classic open-toed heels. For her award show look, Gomez worked with her longtime stylist Kate Young....
Kristin Davis Adds Comfy Twist to Oscar de la Renta Floral Dress With Ugg Boots on Set of ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2
Kristin Davis kept it cute and comfy as she walked around the film set of HBO Max’s hit show “And Just Like That…” In true Charlotte York fashion, Davis tapped into her sophisticated chic aesthetic by wearing an Oscar de la Renta multicolor floral cotton tank dress. The design was “inspired by the luminous days of coming summer, and our multicolor floral print is highlighted on the cool tone of slate,” according to the brand. Between the crisp poplin, the full skirt, and the matching belt that perfectly cinches the waist, this frock was made for Davis’s character’s preppy wardrobe. She...
Anna Kendrick Sparkles in LBD With Dramatic Fringe & Pointy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
Anna Kendrick put a sharp finish on a sparkling little black dress while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Jan. 4. The Emmy-nominated actress stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new movie, “Alice, Darling,” getting drunk for the first time, Kimmel’s mother’s obsession with “Pitch Perfect,” her New Years resolutions and directing her first movie. Kendrick looked stunning for her appearance, arriving in a strapless glittering little black dress. The shiny garment had a fitted bodice with a wide skirt and a gold fringe sash that accentuated on the side of her waist and fell to her...
Heidi Klum Bundles Up in Tie-Dye Sweatpants & Jimmy Choo Moon Boots With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum hit the ski slopes with her husband Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post made today. Both parties were all bundled up, warding off the chill in the air with cozy outerwear and winter-ready snow boots. The former Victoria’s Secret angel dressed down in a rainbow tie-dye set consisting of a crewneck sweater and matching sweatpants. Keeping warm, Klum wrapped her head up in a chunky red knit scarf and layered on a long gray fur coat for good measure. As for accessories, Klum popped on large black shades and carried a red leather Givenchy cube chain crossbody bag with...
Ines de Ramon Rocks Crop Top & Jeans After Skipping Golden Globes With Brad Pitt
Ines de Ramon was out in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, looking effortlessly chic in a crop top and jeans. The 30-year-old girlfriend of Brad Pitt skipped the Golden Globes with her beau the night before but it didn’t seem to bother her as she looked stylish in her outfit.
