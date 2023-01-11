ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WRAL News

'I lost everything': Apartment fire in Rocky Mount forces 23 people from homes

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — WRAL News spoke with a Rocky Mount mother who lost everything in a apartment fire that forced more than 20 people of their homes. On Tuesday around 8:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building at 1213 Niblick Drive, where smoke was coming from the roof. All eight apartments in the building were impacted, and all residents safely evacuated.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Endangered woman missing from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
WILSON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton barber going strong after 30 years

In July of last year, Warren County native Corey Andrews achieved his 30-year milestone as a barber in his home county. Today, he continues to help people of all ages look their best at his Warrenton barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop on West Market Street. The...
WARRENTON, NC
cbs17

Water, sewer project to close Fayetteville, Wilmington streets intersection for 2 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The intersection just south of downtown Raleigh has been closed for a planned water and sewer improvement project, Raleigh Water said Tuesday. The closure is expected to last for two months where Fayetteville and Wilmington streets intersect. However, officials said the schedule for completion is subject to change due to weather and other factors.
RALEIGH, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service

BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
WNCT

New housing development coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
WINTERVILLE, NC

