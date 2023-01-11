Read full article on original website
cbs17
Number of displaced residents grows in Rocky Mount apartment complex fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The number of residents displaced by a Tuesday morning apartment complex fire has climbed to around 25. At 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Rocky Mount Fire Department units were called to a fire at 1213 Niblick Drive, Apt. G. Crews arrived and found a two-story, mulitple...
'I lost everything': Apartment fire in Rocky Mount forces 23 people from homes
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — WRAL News spoke with a Rocky Mount mother who lost everything in a apartment fire that forced more than 20 people of their homes. On Tuesday around 8:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building at 1213 Niblick Drive, where smoke was coming from the roof. All eight apartments in the building were impacted, and all residents safely evacuated.
cbs17
Vape pen battery thrown out window ignites brush fire along I-40 in Cary, fire officials say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The source of an accidental brush fire that slowed traffic on Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a smoking battery from a vape pen, according to the Cary Fire Department. Cary fire, along with crews from Western Wake Fire and Swift Creek, responded...
WRAL
8 families lose homes, belongings in apartment fire
An apartment fire in Rocky Mount on Tuesday forced 25 people out of their homes.
cbs17
‘It was a calling’: Senior chaplain building chaplaincy program for Raleigh Fire Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fires, crashes, and other emergencies — firefighters see it all. The Raleigh Fire Department is building a program to provide comfort for both firefighters and fire and accident victims. The goal is to instill hope. For 25 years, the Rev. Jeffrey Neal responded to...
Box trucks crash in Knightdale, spilling contents onto roadway
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Two box trucks were involved in a crash Thursday, with one truck spilling its contents all over the ground. The crash was reported before 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Old Faison Road in Knightdale. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 9...
4-year-old North Carolina boy reunited with family thanks to police K-9
A 4-year-old boy found running in the middle of a road Tuesday was reunited with his family with help from a police K-9.
WITN
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
cbs17
Car crashes on Raleigh’s Western Blvd, hits fire hydrant and utility pole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole overnight in Raleigh, according to police. This happened just before midnight near Western Blvd. and Heather Drive. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton barber going strong after 30 years
In July of last year, Warren County native Corey Andrews achieved his 30-year milestone as a barber in his home county. Today, he continues to help people of all ages look their best at his Warrenton barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop on West Market Street. The...
cbs17
Water, sewer project to close Fayetteville, Wilmington streets intersection for 2 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The intersection just south of downtown Raleigh has been closed for a planned water and sewer improvement project, Raleigh Water said Tuesday. The closure is expected to last for two months where Fayetteville and Wilmington streets intersect. However, officials said the schedule for completion is subject to change due to weather and other factors.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Portion of I-440 back open near Poole Road after deadly hit-and-run
The man who was killed has been identified by police as 31-year-old Craig Mckeithen Jr.
Woman rescued from mobile home fire in Johnston County
Firefighters in Johnston County rescued an elderly woman from her home after a grass fire spread to her doorstep.
Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
New housing development coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
A new North Hills? Johnston County unveils multimillion dollar Waterfront District
Could Johnston County be home to the next ‘North Hills’ type of development?. A multimillion dollar plan called ‘The Waterfront District’ is in the works near Highway 42. It would bring along hundreds of housing units, restaurants, and shops with waterfront views over North East Lake.
