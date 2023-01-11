Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces nationwide RFP for new, innovative Downtown Transit Center
Governor Dan McKee announced today that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will be launching a Request for Proposals on January 17, 2023, for the joint development of a new, modern Transit Center on Dorrance Street in Downtown Providence. The RFP will be released via Ocean State Procures (OSP), the State procurement portal. RIPTA is seeking the expertise of private developers across the country for bold, innovative ideas to guide the design, construction and operations of the new facility.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, January 11
The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is just two months away from today. Read more on the event → Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade set to return on March 11. Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall tonight for a...
Valley Breeze
City looks to restart movement on Woonsocket Armory project
WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Garrett Mancieri on Monday asked for a status update on the long-planned Woonsocket Armory redevelopment at 316 South Main St., learning from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt that the project remains in limbo. Baldelli-Hunt told Mancieri that the the Armory project is currently halted, as the past...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Auto Hearing Gets Heated
A Class Two Auto License Renewal hearing for Barry Bixby Automotive got heated at Monday's Board of Selectmen meeting. Selectman Lenny Mills vented his frustrations over what he perceived as unbecoming behavior on the part of Joseph Carnevale, Bixby's attorney. "I have no appetite to sit here, and I don't think I was elected to sit here to listen to people disrespect (the board)," Mills said. "That's why I brought up the point of why don't we just vote," said Selectman Rob Johnson, "because (Carnevale) obviously wasn't taking this seriously."
whatsupnewp.com
Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness
Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. Russ Partridge, longtime executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly and Welcome House in Wakefield, said that...
newportthisweek.com
New High School to be Stripped Down
Funding to build a new high school in Newport is now within around $4 million of its goal, but the end result will be a bare-bones facility that is absent space for administration offices and the automotive and cosmetology programs. “We’re moving forward to building a smaller building,” Joe DeSanti,...
Mayor Smiley backs council review of Judge Caprio’s TV show
Providence officials are examining the use of city resources by the 86-year-old's nationally syndicated program.
Valley Breeze
Leaders to discuss next steps after controversial removal of homeless encampment
WOONSOCKET – On Jan. 4, residents of a homeless encampment on Clinton Street were awoken to city workers notifying them that they had 30 minutes to vacate the premises. Numerous other residents and homeless advocates have since expressed anger about how the situation was handled, including homeless individuals losing many of their personal belongings due to the clean-up of the encampment.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown town manager: School committee needs to take outgoing superintendent’s words ‘seriously’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown Town Manger Ralph Mollis is urging the school committee to take the comments made by now former interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci Monday seriously. “I’m not sure what the board’s position is on those comments, but when an interim superintendent is making those...
whatsupnewp.com
DEM extends renewal period for Commercial Fishing Licenses until Jan. 31
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it will extend the renewal period of commercial fishing licenses, previously set to expire on January 13, until January 31, 2023. DEM is experiencing a license renewal backlog as it continues to transition from combining several outdated licensing systems into one...
whatsupnewp.com
125 acres of forested land in North Kingstown to be protected for recreational use
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today the permanent protection of 125 acres of forested land in North Kingstown for public recreational use, including hunting. The D’Ambra property, which abuts a spur of Silver Spring Lake and contains the headwater tributaries of the Mattatuxet River, was purchased with a $1.25 million grant from the US Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) Wildlife Restoration Program.
capeandislands.org
State to unveil potential locations for Bourne and Sagamore bridges
More details of the state’s plan to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, including potential locations for the bridges and changes to local roads. As the state contemplates the design, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is advocating for roadway...
rinewstoday.com
Pawtuxet Village neighbors say ‘no’ to industrial development
Pawtuxet Village Neighbors Outraged at Proposed Industrial Development on Pawtuxet River. 100+ impacted neighbors and concerned citizens will attend Warwick Planning Board Wednesday Night at 6:00pm at Veterans Middle School. Over 500 residents of Warwick and Cranston have signed an Open Letter to the Warwick Planning Board asking them to...
ABC6.com
Providence fire chief talks new role, expectations of department
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Fire Department has been without a chief since 2015, and now that Mayor Brett Smiley has taken office, a new chief has been named, and the youngest in department’s history. “Exciting,” Derek Silva, the new chief said, “Little bit of anxiousness, but...
ecori.org
Port of Providence Chemical Company Cited for Safety Violations
PROVIDENCE — A global chemical distributor with two facilities along the city’s waterfront will pay $600,000 in fines and at least $200,000 for emergency response equipment for violating federal chemical safety protocols. The recent consent agreement between the Environmental Protection Agency and Univar Solutions Inc. comes after allegations...
motifri.com
Stormwater Rising: PVD tries to control flow
Over the course of the last decade, RI has experienced more destructive flooding than ever before. This is an issue for businesses that are forced to either shut down or close altogether, and takes a huge toll on our environment when the waste on the streets flows into our waterways.
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown deli, a Providence hookah lounge, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are generally...
Valley Breeze
Potential ordinance would require commercial owners to pick up litter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Some of the town’s commercial properties look as if their owners do a walk-through every day. Others, however, give the impression that no one’s picked up litter in months or years.
whatsupnewp.com
20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, Rhode Island document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events, and those Newporters lost while at a battle. We hope that this will inspire you to visit an important marker, monument, and memorial that more than likely has been an integral piece of our city and nation’s history.
ABC6.com
‘Department needs a directional shift’: Seekonk set to terminate police chief’s contract
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk’s town administrator said Tuesday Seekonk police needs a change in leadership, and that the town is in the process of terminating the chief’s contract. “Law enforcement agencies across the country are facing a growing number of challenges; including the struggle to recruit,...
