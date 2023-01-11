A Class Two Auto License Renewal hearing for Barry Bixby Automotive got heated at Monday's Board of Selectmen meeting. Selectman Lenny Mills vented his frustrations over what he perceived as unbecoming behavior on the part of Joseph Carnevale, Bixby's attorney. "I have no appetite to sit here, and I don't think I was elected to sit here to listen to people disrespect (the board)," Mills said. "That's why I brought up the point of why don't we just vote," said Selectman Rob Johnson, "because (Carnevale) obviously wasn't taking this seriously."

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO