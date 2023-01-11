Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Related
Fox 59
Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
Fox 59
Cousins Shares What Could Lead Him to ‘Walk Away’ From NFL
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night, one left in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:57 p.m. in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane, a residential neighborhood located off of Five Points Road.
Fox 59
Notre Dame Isn’t Wasting Any Time in Its Return to the Top
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that...
Fox 59
Aljamain Sterling Puts UFC History on Hold to Heal Torn Bicep Tendon
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
Fox 59
‘More Than Table-Slamming’: The Softer Side of the Bills Mafia
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
Fox 59
Derek Mason Announces ‘Sabbatical’ As Oklahoma State DC
INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
Fox 59
Dawg Dynasty
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
Fox 59
Actor Frankie Muniz to Compete in NASCAR’s ARCA Series in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
Fox 59
Kiffin Offers Ole Miss Scholarship to QB Phenom Trent Seaborn
INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
Fox 59
Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night, one left in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:57 p.m. in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane, a residential neighborhood located off of Five Points Road.
Fox 59
MMA Coach Worked As Middleman for Offshore Sportsbook, per Report
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
Fox 59
2023 Australian Open Men's Seed Reports
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
Fox 59
Seahawks-49ers NFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that...
Fox 59
Former ‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Rides Social Media Wave to NIL Deal
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
Fox 59
Dana White Addresses Media After New Year’s Eve Altercation With Wife
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
Fox 59
Best 20 High School Boys Basketball Freshmen in the Nation in Early Season
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that...
Fox 59
Two women shot on the west side
IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. Governor Eric Holcomb delivers Indiana's State of the State address on Jan. 10, 2023. Indianapolis ranks in top 10 of worst cities for …
Fox 59
Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood
One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Students detained for guns in schools. A gun was found at Decatur Middle School...
Fox 59
Brian's tracking rain on the way
Check out other weather on demand: https://fox59.com/video/. Angela Answers: kNot Today, IMPD Partnering for ‘Unleashing …. Teaming up to train more K-9s to detect the chemical odor found in sim cards, cell phones and other technology. Now more than ever law enforcement can use the highly trained dogs to help them in child sexual abuse and trafficking cases. The Executive Director for kNot Today, Alyssa Van Vactor, joined FOX59 this morning along with IMPD Detective Darin Odier and K-9 Hunter with the Cybercrimes Unit to demonstrate the skills that are making waves for investigators.
Fox 59
Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Will Start vs. Bills in Wild Card
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter...
Comments / 0