Bakersfield, CA

Video shows boulders, road damage on Hwy 178 in the canyon

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is closed at the mouth of the canyon because of large boulders across both lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

A video shared with 17 News shows the boulders in the road way and road damage.

According to CHP, the large boulders across both lanes were reported around 2:42 Tuesday afternoon.

It is not immediately clear when the canyon will be opened, avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

