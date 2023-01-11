Video shows boulders, road damage on Hwy 178 in the canyon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is closed at the mouth of the canyon because of large boulders across both lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.
A video shared with 17 News shows the boulders in the road way and road damage.
According to CHP, the large boulders across both lanes were reported around 2:42 Tuesday afternoon.
It is not immediately clear when the canyon will be opened, avoid the area if possible.
