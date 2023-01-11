ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The Spun

Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees

Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today

A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

2024 QB Trey Owens commits to the Texas Longhorns

After Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian waited until late June for Arch Manning to join UT’s 2023 class, the Longhorns worked to get their 2024 quarterback committed much earlier in the cycle. Their efforts were rewarded on Wednesday when Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair’s Trey Owens committed to Texas. [Get...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team

Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship. The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Legendary Broadcaster Has A Problem With Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett solidified his status as a Georgia legend on Monday night by capturing a second national title. He had 304 passing yards and six total touchdowns in the blowout win over TCU.  While there are plenty of people giving Bennett his flowers this week, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo made ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot

PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
ATHENS, GA

