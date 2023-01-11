Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% TipC. HeslopLas Vegas, NV
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Yardbarker
Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas
The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr confirms Las Vegas Raiders career is over despite huge contract and leaves door open for Tom Brady move
QUARTERBACK Derek Carr has bid his farewell to Las Vegas Raiders fans, announcing his nine-year run with the team has come to an end. Carr's departure could leave the door open for Tom Brady's sensational move to Sin City. Carr signed a three-year, $121.5million contract extension with the Raiders less...
Derek Carr shares heartbreaking goodbye to Raiders’ fans
Quarterback Derek Carr released a statement on Thursday to say farewell to Las Vegas Raiders fans as he confirmed his departure. The Las Vegas Raiders made a huge move following their Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers — they opted to bench quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season. After the decision was made, it was mutually agreed upon that Carr would step away from the team for their final two regular season games. This all but confirmed that the Raiders are looking to move on from Carr, via trade or release, this offseason.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Missed Opportunities vs Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the miscues that led to the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Report: Raiders to begin gauging Derek Carr trade market
The Raiders are set to meet with Derek Carr soon, and it appears they will do so with the intent of exploring a trade. Not long after Carr’s benching, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the Raiders have begun the process of evaluating the trade market. This has been the...
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on Decision to Bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knew benching Carr would be difficult.
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders
Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
Former Yankees DH Matt Holliday has bizarre ending to St. Louis Cardinals tenure
Despite spending just one season with the team, slugger Matt Holliday became a beloved member of the New York Yankees, in large part because his surge coincided with 2017, the most surprisingly pleasurable season in recent history. Unfortunately, Holliday wasn’t his early-season self by the time the postseason rolled around...
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
3 2022 NBA lottery picks Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is outplaying
MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.
3 early Raiders offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders offseason isn’t even a week old yet, but that doesn’t it’s too early to start thinking of the future. The Raiders were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2022. The current roster is built to win now. Yet the team only produced a 6-11 record on the season. Heading into Raiders free agency, the team has to re-sign some of its own (like running back Josh Jacobs) and focus on bringing in veteran talent to complement current stars like Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby, and Chandler Jones. Next season has to be Las Vegas’ year, or owner Mark Davis may need to tear the whole thing down. That’s why the early Raiders offseason targets much include linebacker Lavonte David, safety Jessie Bates III, and yes, Tom Brady.
NFL wildcard weekend predictions: which No 3 seed is heading out?
It will not be business as usual in the NFL playoffs this weekend. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest earlier this month will haunt proceedings, despite his near-miraculous recovery. How could it not? If there’s one thing we should take away from the last few weeks, it’s that the league is populated by human beings, not abstract figures on stats sheets. The playoffs will continue as scheduled but expect the atmosphere to be more subdued than in years past. And let’s hope that the drama remains entirely football-related.
NBA trade rumors: 3 new teams that could become sellers for the Lakers
Most fans want to see the Los Angeles Lakers make some kind of trade at the deadline. This Lakers team has shown serious potential in flashes and passing off the chance to improve would be disappointing, to say the least. The trade market has been slowly forming with a deadline...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0