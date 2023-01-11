Read full article on original website
East KY Dream Center reopens in new location, focused on better serving community
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) has recently outgrown its former location in downtown Pikeville and found a new home just down the street. When it was founded nearly five years ago, EKDC only served about 50 meals each day, but has quickly grown to over 400 meals a day.
People in Perry County take part in giveaway
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
Severe weather safety tips
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From tornados to severe thunderstorms or snow first responders said they are prepared for any weather that mother nature throws this way. “We have our four-wheel drive units in service and stocked and ready to go with fluid warmers, additional blankets and we have the studded tires on our two-wheel drive ambulances. That way we can access patients that need to be accessed that need to go to the hospital in an emergency situation,” said John Adkins with Perry County Ambulance.
Hive Five program launches in Perry County
Local police agencies are attempting to increase the safety on the county’s roads. Kentucky State Police and the Perry County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Jan. 5 in Hazard to discuss the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. According to the mission statement provided by KSP, the High...
‘We’re still here’: Appalshop staff standing strong as they recover months following the flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 50 years, Appalshop in Whitesburg has been filled with history. Now, it has been more than five months since its building was destroyed by flood water. “It doesn’t seem like six months, but it also feels like it’s been an eternity,” said Financial...
Harlan County’s Dalton Blakley signs with Kentucky Christian bass fishing
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Dalton Blakley will continue his bass fishing career at the next level. Blakley signed with Kentucky Christian, the first Black Bear to receive a bass fishing scholarship. After the 2021-22 season, KCU finished 21st in the national bass fishing rankings.
Highway 15 back open near Carr Creek Lake Marina
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 was closed earlier Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck hauling coal overturned near the Carr Creek Lake Marina. Officials tell WYMT that the roadway is back open as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the truck was taken from the scene for medical...
‘I can’t help no animals now’: Animal rescuer loses home, 10 dogs in house fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend fire in Floyd County destroyed a family’s home of more than 30 years, turning their shelter- which also served as a shelter to area animals- to a mess of ash and debris. “My family has nowhere to go. You know, they’re going to...
Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road in Laurel County on Tuesday. Firefighters said heavy fire and smoke was showing when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said...
Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday morning. The 91-year-old Osborne is being recognized with one of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide.
Floyd Countians still working to recover from July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County is one of many communities that were impacted by historic flooding in late July. State and local officials are working to help communities rebuild, repair, and clean up. Recently, crews with permission from Frankfort have come into the area to clear creeks and...
15 years later and still no answers in killing of beloved Perry County preacher
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been 15 years since Marion Estep was found shot and killed in his car on the Hal Rogers Parkway. To this day the case remains unsolved. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle is Estep’s grandson. “He knew that there was more to life than...
Perry Co. leaders sign off on FEMA’s plan to buyout flood-impacted homes
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander joined local and state emergency management personnel to sign a contract for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on Wednesday. “This is a buyout for the homeowner,” said Alexander. “It’s a voluntary process. They could sign their property up that got...
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
Elderly woman’s phone service restored after 11 days
INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - An elderly woman who lives in Inez said she has dealt with inconsistent phone service for the past 11 days. Irene Hensley, who is in her 70s and battles a number of health complications, says the scariest part has been praying that an unexpected emergency does not arise -- since it would be extremely difficult to reach 911 without phone service.
Cold front approaching: Storms possible Thursday, potential for snow on Friday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It should be one more fairly calm day, but the active weather pattern returns on Thursday and hangs around into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will again start on the chilly side, but not as cold as Tuesday. I think most of us wake up in the mid to upper 30s under mainly cloudy skies. Can I rule out a peek or two of sunshine today? Absolutely not, but I think those will be few and far between. I’m adding a stray to scattered shower chance for early this afternoon into the first part of the evening. The models are hinting at it and I just want you to be prepared in case it does happen. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 today.
High School Scoreboard (Jan. 11)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a full Wednesday of basketball in the mountains, the 14th boys and girls and 15th boys All “A” semifinals are set!. Somerset 80, Somerset Christian 49 (12th Region All “A” Semifinals) Hazard 63, Breathitt County 47 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)...
HCTC awarded $1.4 million grant for Upward Bound program
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Buckhorn and Cordia High Schools will continue to benefit from the Upward Bound program. The U.S. Department of Education awarded a five-year, $1.4 million grant to the Hazard Community and Technical College to prepare and support first generation or low-income students for college. Bryan...
Addiction recovery groups discuss fighting substance abuse at Drug Summit
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Addiction recovery specialists are faced with a new monster, fentanyl, which they say was responsible for 73% of drug overdose deaths last year. Groups came together in response for a Drug Summit in Harlan, where hours of education with moments of emotional pleas took the stage.
