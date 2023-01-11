Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
wymt.com
Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
wymt.com
Harlan wins fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” championship
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - History has been made in God’s Country. For the first time since 1996, Harlan won their fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” boys title, beating Jackson County 76-48. “Each one feels great,” said head coach Derrick Akal. “To win four in a row is...
wymt.com
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
wymt.com
Ky. college hosting workshop on teaching Black history
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea College is hosting a workshop for educators on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “We have Black Americans across this country who have done incredible things,” said Chaka Cummings, the executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky. “We also have Black Kentuckians who have done incredible things.”
wymt.com
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
wymt.com
Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday morning. The 91-year-old Osborne is being recognized with one of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide.
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
