Lexington, KY

thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Harlan wins fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” championship

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - History has been made in God’s Country. For the first time since 1996, Harlan won their fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” boys title, beating Jackson County 76-48. “Each one feels great,” said head coach Derrick Akal. “To win four in a row is...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Ky. college hosting workshop on teaching Black history

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea College is hosting a workshop for educators on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “We have Black Americans across this country who have done incredible things,” said Chaka Cummings, the executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky. “We also have Black Kentuckians who have done incredible things.”
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday morning. The 91-year-old Osborne is being recognized with one of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide.
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY

