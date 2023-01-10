ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

With focus on veterans, children and seniors, Nora Vargas becomes first Latina to lead board of supervisors

By Deborah Sullivan Brennan
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izT0x_0kAMhIue00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HeKUw_0kAMhIue00
Nora Vargas was the first Latina to be elected chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. (Deborah Sullivan Brennan)

Nora Vargas became the first Latina chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, a post in which she aims to improve conditions for veterans, children and seniors.

"I’m ready to put our families first, to make sure people have food and a roof over their head," she said. "I want to make sure everyone has a good quality of life by having clean air to breathe and access to health care."

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer joins her as vice chair, marking the first time the county body will be led by two women. Lawson-Remer also identifies as nonbinary.

The board voted unanimously on the posts and also re-elected Supervisor Joel Anderson to serve as chair pro tem, as Supervisor Nathan Fletcher stepped down from a two-year stint as chair.

Vargas was elected in 2020 to District 1 in South San Diego, which includes the cities of Imperial Beach, National City and Chula Vista.

With a focus on health, families and air quality, she is co-chair of the county's COVID-19 subcommittee, chair of SANDAG’s Transportation Committee and of the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District and a member of the California Air Resources Board .

Lawson-Remer , an economist who served in President Obama’s Treasury Department, was elected in 2020 to District 3, which extends along the coast from Coronado to Carlsbad.

The current board of supervisors has vastly expanded the county's involvement in social services, health care and environmental issues, taking a lead on pandemic response, reforming mental health care and creating ambitious climate initiatives.

"We’re very much looking forward to being the new face of that transition," Lawson-Remer said, as the county takes "a bigger role, a more active role in advancing equity and environmental sustainability in our community."

After Vargas accepted her new position, she repeated her comments in Spanish, as she often does during board discussion — employing communication skills essential to many San Diegans, said Crystal Irving, president of SEIU Local 221, the union that represents county employees.

"Hearing Supervisor Vargas speak in Spanish was such a powerful movement," Irving said. "We need to speak in a language that constituents (understand)."

Before her election to the board in 2020, Vargas sat on the Southwestern College Governing Board and on the California Teacher Retirement System (CalSTRS) board. She previously worked as vice president of community and government relations for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

She said her approach to public service was crystallized after her mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, while she was between jobs and couldn't get health care assistance.

"That motivated me to say, 'I don't want this to happen to someone else,'" Vargas said.

She follows Fletcher, the first supervisor to serve as chair in back-to-back terms since 1947-48 . Fletcher, elected in 2018 and re-elected last year, served as the county's point person during the pandemic, advocated for expanding county investment in social and health care services and led major changes to its behavioral health system.

In nominating Vargas, Fletcher described her as "an effective and driven person with an unmatched level of care and compassion for our community."

Vargas said she plans to continue the behavioral health care transformation over the next year, along with efforts to overhaul the county's climate action plan and eliminate carbon emissions .

She said county leaders must also pay attention to the specific needs of San Diego families and neighborhoods.

For instance, she pointed to a two-year program that provides portable air purifiers and monitoring systems to improve indoor air quality in homes in areas affected by port pollution.

In addition to curbing pollution and the effects of climate change, she said the county must also prioritize environmental justice measures, such as ensuring affordable electric cars and good-paying green jobs, she said.

County authorities began exploring ways to expand access to child care last year, and Vargas said that will be a high priority for her and Lawson-Remer, as both an economic and social issue.

"I don't want to talk about child care as a women's issue," she said. "Child care is a family issue."

She said she hopes the leadership team of two women will soon be seen as normal, and wants to send a message to girls and women in San Diego: "Si se puede. You can do it, too."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
kusi.com

SANDAG continues to bar local leaders who oppose the mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s board of San Diego leadership barred Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn from taking office. The similarly barred Chula Vista Mayor John McCann late last year. The patter seems clear that those who oppose the mileage tax have a tougher time gaining enough support to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

A university in the South Bay?

Efforts are underway to bring a university presence to South County. In other news, history was made at the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, when Supervisor Nora Vargas became chair of the governing body. Plus, tell us your new year’s resolutions by leaving us a voicemail, with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista

North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
VISTA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Yes, Homelessness Is a Housing Problem

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will likely say during his State of the City Speech Wednesday night that homelessness is a housing problem. He has said it before and saying it again in the middle of his speech will provide a segue to talk about all the projects, some of which are many years away, that will generate more housing in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kcrw.com

Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano

Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Morse High School Accidentally Placed on Lockdown

San Diego police officers were sent to the campus of Morse High School on Wednesday after reports of a person with a weapon, only to find out that the event was a drill. The campus, which is located on the 6900 block of Skyline Drive in the Skyline Hills neighborhood, was placed in lockdown by school officials early on Wednesday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

City of Chula Vista to hold community meeting to kick off construction drawing phase for Patty Davis Park

The City of Chula Vista will be hosting a community meeting to kick off the construction drawing phase of Patty Davis park. The community meeting will be hosted on Jan.12 from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Feaster Charter School, located at 670 Flower Street. Participants will assist the city in evaluating minor design refinements, as the city moves toward the master plan for the commemorative park.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

County supervisors urged to settle wrongful termination case against Public Defender Office

More than half a dozen people Tuesday urged the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit against the county Public Defender Office. The suit was filed by ex-deputy public defender Michelle Reynoso in 2021. She alleges the county fired her because of her off-hours work with Black Lives Matter and for complaining about what she viewed as racist comments made by a supervisor toward a colleague.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
124K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy