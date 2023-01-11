CHICAGO (CBS) –- Want to try to become the next Powerball millionaire? Well, tonight's the night. The jackpot is currently at $360 million. If you win, you can receive a cash prize of a little over $188 million.And if you're feeling lucky on Friday the 13th, you can try to become a billionaire.The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $1.35 billion after no one won Tuesday night's drawing. It's now the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history with a cash prize of $707 million.The next drawing is this Friday the 13th at 11 p.m.And even though nobody won the grand prize a California liquor store sold a nearly $4 million dollar winning ticket.The winner hit at least five of the lucky numbers needed to win.Stores do get a cut of the profits so for its ticket this store could get close to $20,000.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO