Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot
Could we see another record-breaking lottery jackpot won this year?
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?
For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.
Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion just months after $2 billion Powerball set lotto record
The next drawing for the estimated $940 jackpot will happen Friday night. The pot is already the sixth largest lotto pot in history.
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot $360M; Mega Millions grows to 1.35B
CHICAGO (CBS) –- Want to try to become the next Powerball millionaire? Well, tonight's the night. The jackpot is currently at $360 million. If you win, you can receive a cash prize of a little over $188 million.And if you're feeling lucky on Friday the 13th, you can try to become a billionaire.The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $1.35 billion after no one won Tuesday night's drawing. It's now the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history with a cash prize of $707 million.The next drawing is this Friday the 13th at 11 p.m.And even though nobody won the grand prize a California liquor store sold a nearly $4 million dollar winning ticket.The winner hit at least five of the lucky numbers needed to win.Stores do get a cut of the profits so for its ticket this store could get close to $20,000.
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot is game’s second highest
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned once again to an estimated $1.35 billion after no player claimed the top prize in a drawing on Tuesday night.
Mega Millions Jackpot Soars Over $1 Billion: Here’s How to Maximize Your Chances
If you forgot to grab a Mega Millions lottery ticket for the Tuesday, January 10 drawing, that’s okay! No jackpot winner came from this most recent Mega Millions drawing, Now, the prize is now soaring to a jaw-dropping $1.35 billion. This Mega Million jackpot total is the second-largest winning amount in the lottery’s history.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $940 million
TALLAHASSEE - We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $785 million.First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and the Mega Ball was 18. Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and is now $940 million. It has a cash value of $483.5 million. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502...
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after no winner in Friday night's drawing
No one won the estimated $940 million jackpot Friday, January 6 – pushing the lottery prize to over $1 billion ahead of the next drawing Tuesday.
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35B after no one wins $1.1B grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says.The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow as more and more people gobble up tickets for the Friday drawing.Friday night's cash option will be at least an estimated $707.9 million.Players will be hoping a day not usually associated with good luck is turned on its head: Mega Millions officials point out that Friday will be -- Friday the...
Mega Millions Jackpot Rockets to Second Largest Prize in History
The payout continues to rise!
