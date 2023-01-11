Angela Bassett Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In Golden Globes Acceptance Speech For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Angela Bassett on Tuesday won her second Golden Globe in her second career nomination for her role as Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , the first major acting award recognition for a Marvel movie.

In her acceptance speech, Bassett recalled her first trip to the Globes stage in 1994 when she won for What’s Love Got to Do With It.

She then thanked her Marvel Disney family including Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige.

“We loved and we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman, and we have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to,” Bassett said.

She addressed the awards milestone for Marvel movies.

“And to the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love,” Bassett said. “We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will start streaming on Disney+ on February 1.

Watch her full speech above and her backstage comments below.