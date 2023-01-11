ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Angela Bassett Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In Golden Globes Acceptance Speech For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWVWi_0kAMh8Ad00

Angela Bassett on Tuesday won her second Golden Globe in her second career nomination for her role as Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , the first major acting award recognition for a Marvel movie.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2023: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

In her acceptance speech, Bassett recalled her first trip to the Globes stage in 1994 when she won for What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Related Story

Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete Winners List

Related Story

Golden Globe Winner Ke Huy Quan Thanks First Boss Steven Spielberg, 'Everything Everywhere' Directors For Remembering Him When He Felt Forgotten

Related Story

Jerrod Carmichael's Golden Globes Opening Monologue Takes HFPA To Task For Lack Of Racial Diversity: "I'm Here Because I'm Black"

She then thanked her Marvel Disney family including Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige.

“We loved and we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman, and we have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to,” Bassett said.

RELATED: Golden Globes TV Review: Ceremony Takes Chance With Weeknight Broadcast, But Snark Replaced With Saccharine In Low-Energy Show

She addressed the awards milestone for Marvel movies.

“And to the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love,” Bassett said. “We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us.”

RELATED: Golden Globes Photos: The Best Looks From The Red Carpet

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will start streaming on Disney+ on February 1.

Watch her full speech above and her backstage comments below.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Singer, Songwriter, Daughter Of Elvis Was 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the sole child of rock icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, whose strong resemblance to her father was just one of the legacies she carried, died Thursday in Los Angeles after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day. She was 54. Her death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla, who released a statement to the Associated Press. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter "Is Receiving The Best Care", Asks For Prayers – Update Related Story Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death Mourned In Online Outpouring Of Grief

Friends, fans, and colleagues mourned the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died today at age 54 after a day-long struggle with heart problems. The singer crammed a whole lot of living into her brief time. She boldly developed her own career in the music business, knowing that she would always be shadowed by her famous father. She also engaged in extensive humanitarian work through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. A few of the early reactions: ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE...
Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Closer Weekly

Hollywood Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Red Carpet Photos

Film and television’s biggest stars are pulling out all the stops on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is celebrating the work of Steve Martin, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett and more stylish celebrities who are always dressed to the nines in showstopping outfits.
HollywoodLife

Angela Bassett Makes History As 1st MCU Star To Win Golden Globe Award: See Photo Of Win & Red Carpet Look

Angela’s appearance at the Globes comes after she received a nomination for an award during the event in the Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category. The nomination was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made quite a lasting impression in the industry. She ended up winning the honor and making history as the first MCU star to be nominated and win.
Essence

Keke Palmer Reveals Ethereal Maternity Shoot Pictures

Palmer recently shared a poetic photo of her posing with her growing baby bump. Keke Palmer keeps the pregnancy content coming, and we love to see it. The mother-to-be shared an image from her beautiful maternity shoot in a recent Instagram post. In a caption, Palmer, 29, wrote, “It’s giving...
Deadline

Michelle Yeoh Tells Golden Globes To “Shut Up” For Trying To Cut Her Off, Delivers Passionate Speech About “Fight” To Make It In Hollywood

Michelle Yeoh was a winner at the Golden Globes on Tuesday when she became the recipient of the trophy for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her work on Everything Everywhere All at Once. RELATED: Golden Globes 2023: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The star took the stage at the Beverly Hilton and recalled her journey to Hollywood. After receiving the trophy onstage from presenter Ana de Armas, Yeoh said, “I’m just gonna stand here and take this all in. Forty years, not letting go of this.” Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete Winners...
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter “Is Receiving The Best Care”, Asks For Prayers – Update

UPDATED: Lisa Marie Presley died late Thursday at age 54. Read the obituary here.UPDATED, 3:30 PM: Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is asking for prayers for her daughter after she was rushed to Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla tweeted, adding “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” Lisa Marie’s hospitalization comes just two days after she attended the Golden...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Whitney Houston Estate ‘Disappointed’ With Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke About Singer’s Death

Jerrod Carmichael made a reference to Whitney Houston’s death as part of his hosting gig at the 2023 Golden Globes, and the late singer’s estate isn’t happy about it. “Alright you guys, we are back, we are pressed for time but they wanted me to shout out the venue we’re in,” said Carmichael after a commercial break during the Peacock-streamed awards show. “So we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton, you guys—so uh, that’s very exciting.”
Deadline

Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Pokes At Tom Cruise & Scientology

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael dropped what may turn out to be his most biting joke in a brief bit he did coming back from commercial midway through Tuesday’s show. RELATED: Golden Globes 2023: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete List Related Story Golden Globes TV Review: Ceremony Takes Chance With Weeknight Broadcast, But Snark Replaced With Saccharine In Low-Energy Show Related Story Eddie Murphy "Absolutely Would Go Back" To Host 'SNL', Hasn't Spoken To Will Smith & Chris Rock About Oscar Slap – Golden Globes Backstage Carmichael walked onstage with three statuettes in his arms and...
E! News

Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Her Daughter Styled Her Dazzling Golden Globes Look

Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks FIRST Golden Globe Nomination. Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, a.k.a. Ivy Coco, is just as talented as she is. While being nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series is quite an exciting achievement, the Abbott Elementary star said she was even more excited to be dressed by her 28-year-old stylist daughter for the 2023 award ceremony. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
CBS News

Eddie Murphy to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

"Eddie Murphy will be honored with this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January. Murphy, who has previously won a Golden Globe, is also a six-time nominee. "We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed...
Deadline

Golden Globe Winner Ke Huy Quan Open To Reprising ‘Goonies’ Character; “Numerous Scripts” For Sequel Over Past 30 Years

While Ke Huy Quan’s phone should ring off the hook with offers this week following his Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once, one question asked to him was whether a Goonies sequel was more of a reality in the wake of his return to the big screen. Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete Winners List Related Story Angela Bassett Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In Golden Globes Acceptance Speech For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Related Story Golden Globe Winner Ke Huy Quan Thanks First Boss Steven Spielberg, 'Everything Everywhere' Directors For...
Deadline

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Predicts Victory Over Russia After Sean Penn Introduces Him At Golden Globes

The Oscars declined to give a platform to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year, but the Golden Globes made up for it Tuesday, offering him an opportunity to speak directly to an American and world audience. In taped remarks introduced by Sean Penn, the Ukrainian leader expressed optimism about his country’s efforts to repel the invasion by Russia, which began last February. Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete List Related Story Golden Globes TV Review: Ceremony Takes Chance With Weeknight Broadcast, But Snark Replaced With Saccharine In Low-Energy Show Related Story Eddie Murphy "Absolutely Would Go Back" To Host ...
Deadline

Deadline

154K+
Followers
42K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy