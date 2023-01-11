ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Bed Bath & Beyond closing five more Michigan stores as struggles continue

(WWJ) – Five more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan are set to close, according to an updated list shared by the company .

The list, updated on Tuesday, includes three stores in Southeast Michigan, joining four others announced last fall .

The new stores set to close include:

• Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Ave.
• Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Road
• Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River
• Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway
• Muskegon: 5540 Harvey St.

As of Tuesday, the Auburn Hills location was no longer listed as an open location on the company’s website, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The other stores that were set to close by the end of last year included:

• Chesterfield Township, 50551 Waterside Dr.
• Northville Township, 17223 Haggerty Rd.
• Farmington Hills, 31075 Orchard Lake Rd.
• White Lake Township, 9050 Highland Rd.
• Walker: 3410 Alpine Ave. NW

The popular but struggling home goods retailer initially announced in July of 2020 that it would be closing roughly 21% of its locations by 2022, largely due to losses of sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cutbacks are expected to save the company $250 million.

