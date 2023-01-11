ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Glows in Schiaparelli Gown, Diamonds & Slick Stilettos at Golden Globes 2023 With A$AP Rocky

By Aaron Royce
Rihanna brought her signature slick style to the red carpet forthe 2023 Golden Globes. The singer is nominated this evening for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” alongside Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler and Temilade Openiyi.

While arriving to the event at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills with A$AP Rocky, the Grammy Award-winning star wore a sweeping black velvet gown — a custom haute couture design from Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the musician’s ensemble featured a bustier silhouette with a flowing skirt and voluminous stole crafted from bonded silk velvet. The dynamic piece was paired with a diamond statement drop necklace and layered stud and crawler earrings for a maximalist appearance.

When it came to footwear, Rihanna opted to sharply finish her look in a set of sleek sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti . Her $950 Indiigo Strap style featured glossy black patent fabric uppers, crafted into a heeled sandal with thin counters, buckled ankle straps and curved toe straps. Giving the classic silhouette a dynamic edge were 4.1-inch stiletto heels, as well as thin leather soles cast in a triangular shape akin to a pointed-toe pump. The set brought a sharp finish to her ensemble, while remaining rebellious in its slick take on a classic heeled sandal.

The star’s entrance notably came prior to her viral upcoming performance at the 2023 Super Bowl , which will air on Feb. 12.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety .

PHOTOS: Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Photos Live Updates of Celebrity Arrivals

Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
