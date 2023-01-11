ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

foxillinois.com

New details in Warrensburg murder

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — New information emerged during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation. When deputies arrived...
WARRENSBURG, IL
foxillinois.com

Body camera footage released of man face down in stretcher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police released the body camera footage of the police with Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield. The victim, Moore was placed face down on the gurney and had straps tightened across his back. Moore later died that night when he was taken to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Two EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two EMS workers are facing murder charges after the death of a Springfield man. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced today that Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are being held on $1 million bond each for first-degree murder. The two are accused of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

EMS workers facing 1st degree murder charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two emergency medical services (EMS) workers are facing first-degree murder charges. The Sangamon County State's Attorney, Dan Wright, says Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield, died in the care of two EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were arrested and are facing first-degree...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man caught on camera trying to break into house

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was caught on camera trying to break into a Taylorville house. The Taylorville Police Department says a man was kicking in a door of a house and was able to get in a steal a car from the house. We're told the residence...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Sangamon County Animal Control rescue buck

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Animal Control officers responded to a call about a deer stuck in the lake on Thursday. When animal control officers arrived they found a young buck had a boat rope tangled around his antlers and he was shivering and tired from trying to get loose.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Fire Department responds to hazmat fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Center around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department says discovered there was a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler system. Firefighters requested a hazmat response due to the large amounts...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man convicted of aggravated domestic battery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man will serve jail time after being convicted of aggravated domestic battery. Aaron K. Fuller, 31, was found guilty after a 2-day trial before the Honorable Circuit Judge John Madonia. We're told the disturbance happened on May 14, 2020, in the 2000 block of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Taylorville Police now have license plate readers

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Department now has two automated license plate recognition poles. The readers are on Route 29 and Route 48. The cameras read license plates immediately and will send an alert to our dispatch center live on a monitor with a picture of the vehicle or in your squad car. Dispatch will then alert units if we get a hit on the vehicle.
foxillinois.com

Local Ward meeting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents in ward seven have the opportunity to share their concerns about their neighborhood. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Alderman Joe McMenamin are holding a community discussion Wednesday night for ward seven. People can not only share their thoughts they can also learn about the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Assault weapon ban passes Illinois Senate and House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois is now heading to Governor Pritzker's desk. The Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 for HB5471. The bill passed in the Illinois Senate 34-20 on Monday night and 68-41 in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

$150,000 donor-grant to Decatur Public Schools District #61 Prep Academy

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A $150,000 donor-advised grant was given to Decatur Public Schools District #61 on Wednesday. The donor-advised grant was from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur and it will support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years,...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Dry January could lead to long-term benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the new year comes those resolutions. For many people wanting to kick off 2023 on a healthier note that includes cutting out drinking for 30 days in what’s known as “Dry January.”. Mercedes Kent, a clinical specialist at Gateway Foundation, said participating...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

St.Teresa's Mark Ramsey announces retirement

Mark Ramsey, the two-time state championship coach at St.Teresa and Central A&M, announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring, as one of the winningest coaches in the Central Illinois area for high school football. Mark Ramsey and St. Teresa capped off his final season this November with a state...
DECATUR, IL

