Minneapolis, MN

NJ.com

Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder

Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins

Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender

The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hutch Post

⚾️ Royals will have 59 at Spring Training

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has invited 19 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitees are seven pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and four outfielders. Included in the 19 invitees are 10 players who were originally...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Francisco Examiner

Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle

The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins

NEW YORK — (AP) — Forget about RBIs and OPS. Carlos Correa's free-agent destination was decided by MRIs. At the end of the most convoluted high-profile free-agent negotiation in baseball history, the small-market Minnesota Twins ended up with the All-Star shortstop — and not the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets — because of their doctors' comfort with Correa's surgicaly repaired right leg.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Report: Carlos Correa set to re-join Twins in surprise twist

The Carlos Correa saga seemingly has landed the star shortstop right back where he started. Correa is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday. The 28-year-old shortstop, who spent the 2022 season in Minnesota after seven years with the Houston Astros, originally...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

