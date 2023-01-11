Read full article on original website
Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder
Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Linked To Red Sox; Would Boston Add Former Rival?
The Boston Red Sox could use an upgrade behind the plate, and a former New York Yankees catcher would aid a lackluster group.
Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins
Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carlos Correa signs 6-year, $200M contract with Twins after Mets talks fizzle, sources say
All things lead back to Minnesota for the star shortstop we once held on a pedestal. This is how much Carlos Correa signed for with the Twins after talks with the Mets fizzed out.
Mets break silence on Carlos Correa debacle as shortstop's deal with Twins becomes official
The New York Mets had Carlos Correa fall to their lap after the Giants didn't like the shortstop's physical. The Mets then had the same issue with Correa.
⚾️ Royals will have 59 at Spring Training
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has invited 19 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitees are seven pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and four outfielders. Included in the 19 invitees are 10 players who were originally...
2023 MLB spring training: When do pitchers and catchers report? Dates for every team
Baseball's spring training camps open in mid-February with Opening Day set for March 30.
Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle
The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins
NEW YORK — (AP) — Forget about RBIs and OPS. Carlos Correa's free-agent destination was decided by MRIs. At the end of the most convoluted high-profile free-agent negotiation in baseball history, the small-market Minnesota Twins ended up with the All-Star shortstop — and not the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets — because of their doctors' comfort with Correa's surgicaly repaired right leg.
Report: Carlos Correa set to re-join Twins in surprise twist
The Carlos Correa saga seemingly has landed the star shortstop right back where he started. Correa is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday. The 28-year-old shortstop, who spent the 2022 season in Minnesota after seven years with the Houston Astros, originally...
