Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Related
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has died: reports
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been given. Tinlsey entered the Major Leagues in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, and had two stints with the team wrapped around two stops with the Boston Red Sox and a stay with the Phillies in 1996.
Yankees News: NYY lose speedster to Mets, Aaron Hicks, Cameron Maybin
First, the New York Mets stole reliever Stephen Ridings out from under the Yankees’ noses. Then, they sign former Yankee fireman David Robertson. Now, they use a minor-league deal on pinch-runner extraordinaire Tim Locastro? Where does it end?!. Here. It probably ends, uh, right about here. And thanks very...
NBC Sports
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
Royals Review
Royals sign first baseman/outfielder Matt Beaty to a minor league deal
The Royals have signed first baseman/outfielder Matt Beaty to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand. Beaty is a left-handed bat who has hit .249/.320/.405 with 18 home runs in 603 plate appearances in parts of four seasons with the Dodgers and Padres. Last year he was limited to just 20 games with the Padres due to a shoulder injury. Prior to that he was a valuable bench performer for the Dodgers, hitting 4-for-19 in post-season play for them over the years.
CBS Sports
Miguel Rojas trade: Marlins working to send shortstop to Dodgers for infield prospect, per reports
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in serious trade discussions with the Miami Marlins regarding veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas, The Athletic reports. Craig Mish adds that the Marlins in return will receive infield prospect Jacob Amaya. Rojas, who turns 34 in February, is coming off a 2022 season with the Marlins...
Spring Training: Phillies announce reporting dates for pitchers and catchers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the Phillies' run to the World Series just ended. But next month, the team will be reporting to Clearwater, Florida, for Spring Training. Pitchers and catchers will report on Thursday, Feb. 16. The full squad will be in Clearwater on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Phillies have had a busy offseason after winning the National League pennant for the first time since 2009. The Phillies signed Trea Turner, the best shortstop on the market, to a massive contract. Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery and will be out until at least the All-Star Break. The team also added a pitcher to starting rotation in Taijuan Walker, and depth to their bullpen with the additions of Matt Strahm, Craig Kimbrel, Erich Uelmen and Gregory Soto. The Phillies' first spring training game will be against the Detroit Tigers on Feb. 25 at 1:05 p.m.
Comments / 0