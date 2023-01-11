PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the Phillies' run to the World Series just ended. But next month, the team will be reporting to Clearwater, Florida, for Spring Training. Pitchers and catchers will report on Thursday, Feb. 16. The full squad will be in Clearwater on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Phillies have had a busy offseason after winning the National League pennant for the first time since 2009. The Phillies signed Trea Turner, the best shortstop on the market, to a massive contract. Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery and will be out until at least the All-Star Break. The team also added a pitcher to starting rotation in Taijuan Walker, and depth to their bullpen with the additions of Matt Strahm, Craig Kimbrel, Erich Uelmen and Gregory Soto. The Phillies' first spring training game will be against the Detroit Tigers on Feb. 25 at 1:05 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO