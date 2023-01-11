Read full article on original website
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
1470 WMBD
Man, suspected of recent armed robberies, arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody who they believe may have committed a number of recent armed robberies in the area. Police say Desmond Turner, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, along with a single count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
1470 WMBD
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files indictments in four recent shooting cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges in connection with four shooting incidents that occurred in recent months, according to court records. The grand jury filed charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking against Patrick Meyer, 24, Manito (pictured above). While the indictment acknowledges the shooting...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
25newsnow.com
Prison time for Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
25newsnow.com
Prison sentence given to Bloomington shooting victim who tried to hide gun part in his mouth
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The reported victim in a gang-related shooting a year ago in Bloomington is himself going to prison for trying to hide evidence in his mouth when he was in the hospital. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Javares Hudson, 22, of Bloomington to two-years...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man, charged with murder, indicted by grand jury again in separate case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged by a grand jury with murder in connection to the city’s 17th homicide last year, is now facing a new grand jury indictment. A grand jury Tuesday charged Domonicue Linwood, 24, with a count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
WAND TV
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
25newsnow.com
State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday
BELLFLOWER (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police...
Central Illinois Proud
11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
Boy charged with burglary, criminal damage
A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported. The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered […]
1470 WMBD
Officials: ‘Bad batch’ of heroin may be in area, donation makes Narcan free to public
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.
1470 WMBD
Two men arrested after search warrant execution Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. – The execution of a search warrant led to two men being taken to the Peoria County Jail on Tuesday evening. Peoria Police said its Special Investigations Division and SWAT teams arrived at a residence on South Westmoreland and West Hayes at 5:36 P.M. Once inside, officers...
25newsnow.com
New Secretary of State visits driver center in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The new year begins with a change at the DMV for the first time in two dozen years. Jesse White has retired and his replacement, Alexi Giannoulias visited the driver facility in Bloomington Thursday. He talked about trying to reduce wait times with measures like digital...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes lane on Glen Oak Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has issued a traffic alert near OSF Saint Francis Tuesday. According to a press release, part of NE Glen Oak Avenue will be reduced to one lane until 3:30 p.m. The closure is also expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers...
25newsnow.com
Drug investigation nets 2 arrests in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Police arrested Tavier L. WIlliams, 33, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence.
25newsnow.com
Davenport police identify Peoria man killed in December shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified the Peoria man they say was fatally shot in Davenport in December 2022. Officers responded around 5:06 a.m. Dec. 5 to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire, according to a media release. Police said they found 40-year-old...
