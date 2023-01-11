Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Potential Twins lineup in 2023 with Carlos Correa returning
With Carlos Correa back, will the Twins do more to improve the roster?
Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins
Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
FOX Sports
Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Report: Carlos Correa, Twins in Talks As Mets Contract Stalls
Talks between the star shortstop and Minnesota have reportedly accelerated.
theScore
Report: Marlins, Twins discussed Pablo Lopez trade
The Minnesota Twins are on the hunt for starting pitching and reached out to the Miami Marlins about right-hander Pablo Lopez, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. American League batting champion Luis Arraez and outfielder Max Kepler were reportedly mentioned during discussions, but the Twins weren't interested in parting with Arraez.
Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle
The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Atlanta’s offseason, Carlos Correa saga, more
News from the Atlanta Braves was slow on Tuesday, but the hot stove did warm up for the remainder of Major League Baseball. The Carlos Correa saga appears to have *finally* come to an end, Trevor Story underwent surgery, and a couple trades were announced. In terms of Braves news,...
EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins
NEW YORK — (AP) — Forget about RBIs and OPS. Carlos Correa's free-agent destination was decided by MRIs. At the end of the most convoluted high-profile free-agent negotiation in baseball history, the small-market Minnesota Twins ended up with the All-Star shortstop — and not the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets — because of their doctors' comfort with Correa's surgicaly repaired right leg.
With Correa Going Back To The Twins, We Speculate What Could Have Been
With Correa Going Back To The Twins, We Speculate What Could Have Been
Comments / 0