Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins

Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
theScore

Report: Marlins, Twins discussed Pablo Lopez trade

The Minnesota Twins are on the hunt for starting pitching and reached out to the Miami Marlins about right-hander Pablo Lopez, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. American League batting champion Luis Arraez and outfielder Max Kepler were reportedly mentioned during discussions, but the Twins weren't interested in parting with Arraez.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Francisco Examiner

Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle

The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins

NEW YORK — (AP) — Forget about RBIs and OPS. Carlos Correa's free-agent destination was decided by MRIs. At the end of the most convoluted high-profile free-agent negotiation in baseball history, the small-market Minnesota Twins ended up with the All-Star shortstop — and not the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets — because of their doctors' comfort with Correa's surgicaly repaired right leg.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

