Continued smoke issues force Hwy. 117 in Duplin County to close again

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Continued smoke issues in one part of Hwy. 117 in Duplin County has forced the road to be closed again Tuesday night.

A controlled burn closed a portion of US Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert was issued Tuesday for Duplin, Wayne and Lenoir counties.

Tuesday night, Duplin County Emergency Manager Brian Matthis said deteriorating conditions forced part of Hwy. 117 South to close again. The area that’s closed is between Magnolia and Rose Hill, from Sheffield Road in Magnolia to Brooks Quinn Road in Rose Hill. The area is expected to remain closed throughout the night and could reopen on Wednesday.

“The smoke affecting travel and visibility is originating from a legal, prescribed fire on private property that occurred over the weekend and continues to burn,” Matthis said in a media release. “Work is being performed to mitigate the issues.

“Weather conditions that caused multiple motor vehicle accidents this morning, such as low relative humidity and light winds, are expected to continue causing issues throughout the night and into the morning, subsequently causing the smoke to remain in the area. Again, no structures are involved or threatening by the fire.”

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and use DriveNC.gov for additional information.

