Duplin County, NC

Continued smoke issues force Hwy. 117 in Duplin County to close again

By Claire Curry, Mekaela Muck
WNCT
 2 days ago

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Continued smoke issues in one part of Hwy. 117 in Duplin County has forced the road to be closed again Tuesday night.

A controlled burn closed a portion of US Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert was issued Tuesday for Duplin, Wayne and Lenoir counties.

Tuesday night, Duplin County Emergency Manager Brian Matthis said deteriorating conditions forced part of Hwy. 117 South to close again. The area that’s closed is between Magnolia and Rose Hill, from Sheffield Road in Magnolia to Brooks Quinn Road in Rose Hill. The area is expected to remain closed throughout the night and could reopen on Wednesday.

“The smoke affecting travel and visibility is originating from a legal, prescribed fire on private property that occurred over the weekend and continues to burn,” Matthis said in a media release. “Work is being performed to mitigate the issues.

“Weather conditions that caused multiple motor vehicle accidents this morning, such as low relative humidity and light winds, are expected to continue causing issues throughout the night and into the morning, subsequently causing the smoke to remain in the area. Again, no structures are involved or threatening by the fire.”

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and use DriveNC.gov for additional information.

WNCT

Hwy. 117 in Duplin Co. reopens after winds disperse smoke

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South in Duplin County is open again after officials closed it due to hazardous conditions Tuesday, and drivers are being asked to use caution and “avoid the area if at all possible” over the next few days due to lingering smoke. The affected portion of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

U.S. 117 in Duplin County reopens after closure from dense smoke

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -U.S. 117 in Duplin County has reopened between Magnolia and Rose Hill. Duplin County Emergency Management is asking drivers to still urge caution when traveling through the area. They say strong winds throughout the night and into Wednesday morning allowed smoke in the area to disperse. There is no longer danger or threat to travel in the area.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Road closure needed to install new pipe in Duplin County

FAISON, N.C. – A majority of the pipe installation at N.C. 403 and N.C. 50 is completed in Duplin County, but work at the intersection is still needed. Beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 11, the NC Department of Transportation reports Warren Road will close to traffic. It is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Jan. […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, part of road to close

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. The closed portion extends from Sheffield Road near Magnolia to Brooks Quinn Road near Rose Hill. The accidents started happening […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Eight dogs, seven cats die in Jones County house fire; cause unknown

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifteen animals — eight dogs and seven cats — died in a Wednesday morning house fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton, according to Jones County Interim Emergency Services Director Roger Dail. Officials responded to the fire around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out. […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston holds first Crime Intervention meeting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy held his first Crime Intervention Task Force meeting on Thursday. The goal of the task force is to lower crime rates and gang violence in the area. Mayor Don Hardy said he’s looking forward to making meaningful changes in the area. “I’m super excited and I’m glad […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Endangered woman missing from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
WILSON, NC
WBTW News13

1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WITN

Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing

RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Pickup truck, tractor trailer involved in head-on collision

NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-vehicle crash clogged up Hwy. 17 Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023 outside of New Bern. A tractor trailer landed upside down and a pickup truck had heavy damage to its front. The State Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Injuries and details of what...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New housing development coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WECT

Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

