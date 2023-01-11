Read full article on original website
Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released more information on a barricaded suspects situation that happened Wednesday, including saying one of the suspects was connected to a serious crash in Colorado Springs. According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor charges. Those The post Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash appeared first on KRDO.
Man arrested for Parole Violation found with Ghost Gun
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) have arrested a suspect who was looking into vehicles and walking onto private property on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to FPD, on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. officers got information about a suspicious man looking into vehicles and walking onto private property in […]
KKTV
GRAPHIC: No charges for Colorado Springs officer who shot a murder suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An affidavit obtained by 11 News reveals disturbing details of what police believe happened the night of May 13, 2022 leading up to a large scene on I-25 on the south side of the city. Just before 10 p.m. that night, police received a call...
Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect sought in Pueblo homicide
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for a December, 2022 murder and attempted murder. PPD identified Austin Aragon as the suspect in the Dec. 2, 2022 murder of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez. PPD said officers originally responded to the 1000 block of East […]
Help identify two suspects who ran from deputies
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who ran from deputies early Tuesday morning on Jan. 10. Shortly before 1 a.m., EPSO deputies saw a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near […]
College bookstore robbed, police search for suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of a burglary that happened in the evening of Jan. 5, to the morning of Jan. 6, at the College’s Centennial Campus located at 5675 South Academy Boulevard. College police said the suspect caused major damage […]
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searches for ‘persons of interest’ in active investigation
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for two "persons of interest" in an active investigation. Thursday evening, the sheriff's office shared a photo of two people, asking the public for help identifying them. PCSO At this time, police said they are persons of interest in an active Pueblo County The post Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searches for ‘persons of interest’ in active investigation appeared first on KRDO.
Man found dead in apartment on East Brookside identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man found dead in an apartment on Sunday, Jan. 8, was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Monday, Jan. 9. 31-year-old Darrian Adame of Colorado Springs was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. His death is being investigated as a […]
Wanted suspect of Parole Violation and Assault arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested David Leiba a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Leiba had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Assault and Menacing. A second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, and Assault 3-Known/Reckless Cause of Injury.
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth. The crash happened on July 26, 2022 in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North...
Help Pueblo PD locate wanted person
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges including Parole Violation and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. PPD said 54-year-old Mark Jeffery Villalobos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown […]
On the Lookout: Search for suspect in KRDO building attack; Pueblo West shoplifting suspect sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early on New Year's Day, someone smashed the front window of a KRDO office. KRDO The incident happened just before 7:00 a.m., January 1, 2023. Video surveillance shows a dark-colored SUV, with a sunroof, pull through the front driveway. Headlights obscure the license plate from being seen. Right after the The post On the Lookout: Search for suspect in KRDO building attack; Pueblo West shoplifting suspect sought appeared first on KRDO.
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.
Colorado Dollar Store Thief Disguised Himself as Woman + Arrested
We've all seen crime movies where thieves carry out a big, extravagant heist and then disguise themselves in an effort to avoid getting caught. Well, a recent heist that took place in Colorado involved a man who couldn't have gotten away with much, and his disguise, while creative, didn't work out as he'd planned.
Two taken into custody, scene clear in Security-Widefield
WEDNESDAY 1/11/2023 5:12 p.m. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a second person has been taken into custody and the Tactical Support Group is now clear of the scene in the 600 block of Rowe Lane. Secure Perimeter status has been lifted from Webster Elementary and Mesa Ridge […]
Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy reportedly ran in front of a bus. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday around 5:48 p.m. at Delta Dr. and S. Chelton Rd. Police said the 12-year-old ran in front of a bus and was hit. He The post Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Police K9 Zev receives bullet and stab protective vest thanks to non-profit
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) K9 Zev received a potentially life-saving vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization that works to protect law enforcement animals. According to the CSPD, K9 Zev's new bullet and stab protective was donated by Vested Interest in K9s. Zev's vest was embroidered with The post Colorado Springs Police K9 Zev receives bullet and stab protective vest thanks to non-profit appeared first on KRDO.
Woman arrested after teens use her guns during menacing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested several teens and an adult woman after the teens threatened others with rifles, and the weapons were found to be illegally in the woman’s possession. PPD said on Friday, Jan. 6, officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Carteret Avenue, east […]
Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
