While HFPA president made a short late in the program speech about how the organization has righted the ship, it is worth noting that 28 of those nominated for Golden Globes did not show up last night, by our count. There were valid excuses for some like Kevin Costner and Jeff Bridges who were held back because of flooding in Santa Barbara. But it is certainly plausible that others thought it best to sit out the 80th installment of the scandalized awards show. Here's the list of those we marked absent:Cate Blanchett – WINNERKevin Costner – WINNERAmanda Seyfried – WINNERZendaya – WINNERJeff BridgesOlivia ColmanDaniel CraigAdam DriverRalph FiennesColin FirthBrendan FraserDonald GloverBill HaderHugh JackmanLaura LinneyJohn LithgowDiego LunaLesley ManvilleSteve MartinCarey MulliganBill NighyAubrey PlazaJonathan PryceJulia RobertsMartin ShortImelda StauntonEmma ThompsonJohn Turturro

1 DAY AGO