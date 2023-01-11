The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has scheduled a special called live video teleconference meeting at 9 a.m. (EST) on Friday, Jan. 13. The meeting will be livestreamed and archived on the department’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/FishandWildlifeKY. A link to the livestream will be posted on the department’s homepage at fw.ky.gov before the start of the meeting. Friday’s meeting will take place at the Administration Building on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources campus in Frankfort, and it is open to the public. Members of the commission will participate in the meeting either in person or via video teleconference. The lone action item on the meeting agenda relates to licensing. The commission will consider a proposal to amend an administrative regulation to enable the sale of a Senior Lifetime Sportsman’s License and set a price for it. The license would include hunting and fishing licenses plus permits for trout, deer, spring and fall turkey, migratory game birds and waterfowl. The meeting agenda can be found at fw.ky.gov. On the homepage, click on the “Commission Meetings/Agendas and Recaps” link.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO