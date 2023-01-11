ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky preschools set to receive millions in funding. This district is ahead of the curb

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million dollar grant to ensure more children are ready for kindergarten. State officials say this helps support both families and the state’s economy. The superintendent of one northern Kentucky school district that’s been ahead of the curve with preschool spoke about the benefits early education provides.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
KENTUCKY POWER SHARES PAYMENT PROGRAMS TO HELP CUSTOMERS MANAGE BILLS

Kentucky Power shares payment programs to help customers manage bills, avoid future weather-related bill spikes. ASHLAND, Ky., January 11, 2023 – With the extreme cold temperatures experienced over the holidays, Kentucky Power wants customers to know where to go for help to manage upcoming utility bills and potential cold weather bill spikes.
KENTUCKY STATE
Local cardiologist, MCORE Foundation speak on cardiac arrest in young people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cardiac arrest, in simpler terms, is when your heart’s electrical system isn’t working correctly, and your heart suddenly stops beating. It’s a health issue that can happen randomly and oftentimes, without warning, according to University of Kentucky Healthcare’s Assistant Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Vincent Sorrell.
LEXINGTON, KY
Beshear Wants To Improve School Bus Safety

Governor Andy Beshear wants to improve school bus safety. That’s after a bus crashed in Wolfe County late last week with nine children on board. There were no major injuries but Beshear was asked about the incident during his weekly Team Kentucky update in Frankfort. He said he is...
KENTUCKY STATE
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
KENTUCKY STATE
Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future

JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters.  She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator.  Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Kentucky has decline in flu cases; children still most susceptible

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky is now in what is normally the heart of the influenza season, but after experiencing an early spike, there has been a decrease in cases over the past month, according to the latest report. The Kentucky Department for Public Health says during the period...
KENTUCKY STATE
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Fish And Wildlife Commission To Hold Special Meeting Friday

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has scheduled a special called live video teleconference meeting at 9 a.m. (EST) on Friday, Jan. 13. The meeting will be livestreamed and archived on the department’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/FishandWildlifeKY. A link to the livestream will be posted on the department’s homepage at fw.ky.gov before the start of the meeting. Friday’s meeting will take place at the Administration Building on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources campus in Frankfort, and it is open to the public. Members of the commission will participate in the meeting either in person or via video teleconference. The lone action item on the meeting agenda relates to licensing. The commission will consider a proposal to amend an administrative regulation to enable the sale of a Senior Lifetime Sportsman’s License and set a price for it. The license would include hunting and fishing licenses plus permits for trout, deer, spring and fall turkey, migratory game birds and waterfowl. The meeting agenda can be found at fw.ky.gov. On the homepage, click on the “Commission Meetings/Agendas and Recaps” link.
KENTUCKY STATE

