Almost Ripe: Major Projects May Come to Fruition This Year, County Manager Says

280living.com
Hoover council OKs $120 million plan for constructing new I-459 interchange
The Hoover City Council tonight approved an agreement with the state outlining how a new Interstate 459 interchange will be built just south of the South Shades Crest road overpass, to be called Exit 9. The agreement still has to be signed by the Alabama Department of Transportation and Gov....
wbrc.com
Get ready for several road projects to start in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - You can expect a lot of road construction this year. The Jefferson County Manager said millions of your tax dollars will be put to good use when several road improvement projects begin this year. The County Manager said money from the gas tax will be...
wvtm13.com
City of Fultondale looking to grow
FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works Board responds to recent petition from group of residents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Water Works Board issued a statement Tuesday in response to a petition for a proposed ordinance to reclaim the Water Works assets for the City of Birmingham, and submission of the same to the City Council. The city said it filed both a...
cenlanow.com
Residents wanted ‘democracy.’ Instead, Birmingham Water Works got a restraining order.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 18 years, Fred Randal went from house to house in Birmingham reading water meters. A self-described “grassroots citizen,” Randal, now retired, has lived in Belview Heights for over 35 years. Randal said he’s ready for change at Birmingham Water Works, but now there’s a restraining order in the way.
Plan to Put Out Underground Landfill Fire in the Works
Dan Dahlke is preparing a package to send to Montgomery that he hopes contains the cure to what ails residents who have suffered from the smoke of a Moody landfill fire that’s been smoldering since November. “This has gone on way too long already,” said Dahlke, the St. Clair...
Lawsuit Filed Over Landfill Fire Near Moody Seeks Class Action Status
A pair of Trussville residents have filed a lawsuit over the landfill fire that’s been burning for almost two months near Moody. The suit alleges, among other claims, the owners and operators of Environmental Landfill Inc.have been negligent and calls for compensatory and punitive damages. Attorney Mark Ekonen filed...
wbrc.com
Birmingham’s Norwood Blvd construction underway, to be finished by summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it’s still in the early stages, storm sewer repairs in the 2900 block of Norwood Blvd are underway. City Engineer Mike Eddington says the contractor started putting up detour signs last week so construction is officially starting. Eddington says they’ll be replacing broken and...
Birmingham to Invest in Temporary Housing for Homeless Residents
Taking the first steps in a community-focused plan to combat homelessness, the city of Birmingham has signed on to purchase 50 units of transitional housing for the unsheltered. The purchase, totaling nearly $1 million, is the first step in a program that will require significant participation from third-party nonprofits and...
Officials Break Ground on a New $120 Million Cooper Green Facility WBHM
Officials with Cooper Green Mercy Health broke ground Monday for a new clinic that’s set to open in 2025. The facility will be built on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck that was demolished in early 2022. The indigent care clinic opened in 1972 as Mercy...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. judge blocks push to force city of Bham to take over BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County judge has granted the Birmingham Water Works request to block an effort by a group of voters to force the city to take over control of the utility board. A group of citizens put together a petition that would force the city of...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham City Employees to Get 5% Pay Increase Under Woodfin Proposal
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Monday presented resolutions of intent for a 5 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all city employees and $26 million investment to existing and new facilities within the city. The resolutions were presented during a meeting the Birmingham City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee...
wvtm13.com
Work progressing to widen Highway 119 in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. — Work is progressing to expand Highway 119 South in Alabaster. City of Alabaster media representative Neal Wagner said Chilton Contractors has been working on the project for the past few weeks. Workers have cleared a large portion of the pathway for the new road, which is...
wvtm13.com
City of Moody gives go-ahead for large entertainment center near I-20
MOODY, Ala. — A new facility geared toward family entertainment is planned to open in Moody in the near future. According to a news release, the city of Moody's city council voted on Jan. 9 to join with Signature Developments, LLC, and Starz events, LLC, to build a new entertainment center near the Interstate 20 interchange.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire & Rescue could soon see staffing boost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin is working to boost the fire department’s staffing levels to keep you safe. In a resolution to the city council’s budget and finance committee, he stressed the need for an additional 37 fire & rescue employees. He says the staffing push...
wvtm13.com
Renovations provide hope for future of Western Hills Mall
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — For people living in West Jefferson County, Western Hills Mall is a staple. Work is wrapping up on a renovation project at the mall, hopefully making it a more desirable place for new businesses to locate. "Yes, we do need something to bring more customers in...
ABC 33/40 News
'Complete revitalization of the mall': Store Rural King could make Jasper its new home
The Jasper Mall could soon be home to Rural King, a farm and home brand. The incentive package to make it happen still needs city county approval. The store would fill the 90,000 square feet space at the mall that’s been empty for almost a decade since the Kmart left. People in town, have gotten used to the space sitting empty.
Birmingham mayor proposes funds for amphitheater, CrossPlex, Legion Field, Rickwood
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin this week proposed a $26 million investment in new and existing city facilities, including $5 million as the city’s contribution for a planned new 9,000-seat, $50 million Uptown amphitheater at the site of the demolished Carraway hospital. The planned CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center, announced...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor wants city employees to have cost of living adjustment increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proposed giving city employees a little extra for 2023. A news release from the city stated Woodfin presented resolutions of intent for a 5% cost of living adjustment for all city employees. The resolutions were presented during a meeting of Birmingham's...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County resident calling for better service after days without internet
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in rural Jefferson County are thankful to have internet service again after being without it since last week. Repair crews were spotted on January 11, working on the down service lines, after WBRC crews reached out to AT&T about the problem. Residents had been without internet connections since January 6th, but they still need help.
