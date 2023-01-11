ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Gwen Stefani Shuts Down Cultural Appropriation Criticisms: 'My God, I'm Japanese and I Didn't Know It!'

Gwen Stefani is known to love Japanese culture, although who doesn't? But she's taking her passion for their culture up a notch when she claimed that she is Japanese herself!. The "Hollaback Girl" singer touched on the subject of her love for Japan and their culture in an interview with Allure magazine while she was promoting her newly launched beauty collection, GXVE.
Gwen Stefani Fuels Controversy After Saying 'I'm Japanese' While Addressing Cultural Appropriation

"[It] should be okay to be inspired by other cultures," Stefani — who has faced accusations of appropriating Japanese and Latinx cultures throughout her career — says in a new Allure interview Gwen Stefani is at the center of the cultural appropriation conversation once again. While promoting the latest collection drop for GXVE Beauty, her vegan makeup line, in an interview with Allure, Stefani was asked to reflect on her Harajuku era. When the writer asked the singer what she learned from the "praise, backlash, and everything in...
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince Harry Accuses Prince William’s Wife of ‘Stereotyping’ Meghan Markle for Being Divorced, Biracial Preventing the Royal From Welcoming Her In

Prince Harry made some serious allegations against his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. He claimed that Prince William's wife was stereotyping Meghan Markle. Prince Harry Accuses Kate Middleton Of Stereotyping Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex has been doing media appearances to promote his book Spare. However, one report claims that he...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
The Hollywood Gossip

Gwen Stefani Claims to Be Japanese in Bizarre New Interview

According to Gwen Stefani, she’s NOT just a girl in the world. She’s a rather unique and unusual woman, one who has suddenly garnered a great deal of backlash for making a comment many view as culturally insensitive. Not to mention flat-out bizarre. Let’s review, shall we?
Marie Claire

Gwen Stefani Received Backlash for Saying She's Japanese When Challenged on Her "Harajuku" Era

Gwen Stefani has come under fire for defending her Harajuku era in an interview. The singer—who is Irish-American and Italian-American—sat down with Allure to discuss her new line for GXVE Beauty. This prompted the interviewer, Jesa Marie Calaor, to ask her about her previous beauty brand, Harajuku Lovers, which debuted in 2008. In 2004, Stefani released her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby, which drew heavily on aspects of Japanese culture and included the song "Harajuku Girls."
The Independent

‘One step forward, three steps back’: Brit Awards backlash after women snubbed in Artist of the Year nominations

The Brit Awards are receiving widespread criticism after failing to recognise a single woman in the Artist of the Year category.Nominees were announced for the forthcoming ceremony on Thursday (12 January). This year is the second year that the organisation has abandoned gendered categories.The artists nominated in the category celebrating the best in the UK were Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy.No women were nominated for the prize, which has been seen as a big step backwards after Adele won the award in the gender-neutral category’s inaugural year in 2022.“So the Brits introduced an Artist...
NBC Philadelphia

Claire Danes Confirms She and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3 at 2023 Golden Globes

Claire Danes's baby news is as good as gold. The "Fleishman Is in Trouble" actress made a fabulous pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Golden Globes, confirming that she and her husband of 14 years, Hugh Dancy, are expecting their third child together. They are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.
otakuusamagazine.com

One Piece Film Red Music Team Receives Japan Academy Film Prize’s Top Special Award

Music plays a major role in One Piece Film Red, and the folks behind it have received the top special award from the Japan Academy Film Prize for their efforts. Believing them to have greatly contributed to the medium of Japanese film, the selection committee bestowed the movie’s music team with the Chairman’s Distinguished Service Award.
NBC Philadelphia

Felicity Huffman Set to Make TV Comeback in ‘Good Doctor' Spinoff ‘Good Lawyer'

Felicity Huffman is heading back to the courtroom. The actress is set to appear in ABC's "The Good Lawyer," a spinoff of "The Good Doctor," according to Deadline, which marks Felicity's first acting role since serving 11 days in jail in 2019 for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal.
The Independent

Break Point review: Netflix documentary offers captivating look at brutal and lonely world of tennis

One thing Break Point makes clear from the start is that there is often very little glory to be found in tennis. “You get used to losing,” says Taylor Fritz, who is one of the 10 players featured in the first five episodes of the new Netflix documentary, produced by the team behind its wildly successful F1 predecessorDrive to Survive. “Only one player can win every week,” he adds, and while Break Point is there to capture those moments, it is in the examination of tennis as a brutal and at times lonely world that makes the first half...
NBC Philadelphia

Netflix Will Air SAG Awards in Another Step Into Live Broadcasting

Netflix will livestream this year's SAG Awards on its YouTube channel on Feb. 26. The streaming giant plans to air the awards show on its actual platform in 2024. Netflix has been developing its own livestreaming technology, which it plans to launch in March with a new Chris Rock stand-up special.
bookriot.com

8 Dark Academia Manga and Manhwa

There’s no denying that the term “dark academia” is everywhere these days. Not only is it an extremely popular sub-genre, but it’s also an aesthetic and subculture that has really taken off in recent years. No doubt you’ve seen all kinds of fashion and decor inspiration on social media, not to mention the bookish recommendations the term also sparks. So to get even more dark academia in your life while at the same time broadening your reading horizons, we’ll be talking about some dark academia manga and manhwa for you to peruse!
NME

8 iconic gaming scenes brought to life by licensed music

Take a walk through our Hey! Listen columns, and you’ll find that the world of video game music is weird, wonderful, and remarkably varied. From Gran Turismo‘s Japanese jazz fusion roots to the wild connection between Queen and the Ogre Battle series, so many of our favourite original soundtracks have thoroughly fascinating backstories that are worth celebrating.
Variety

French Romance ‘Lie With Me’ Sells to English-Speaking Markets for Be For Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based Be For Films has closed a raft of deals on “Lie With Me,” Olivier Peyon’s romance drama starring well-known French actors including Guillaume de Tonquebec and Victor Belmondo. The movie is based on Philippe Besson’s book “Arrête avec tes mensonges.” The autobiographical novel was originally published in France by Editions Julliard in 2017 and won pair of awards including the Maison de la Presse prize in 2017. “Lie With Me” stars de Tonquebec as a prominent novelist Stéphane Belcourt who becomes the brand ambassador for a famous cognac celebrating their bicentennial. The gig leads him to return to his...

