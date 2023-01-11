Read full article on original website
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Huskers land former Stanford OT Walter RouseThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
One of the most experienced lineman in the portal has found a new home
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports put out an article yesterday where he listed five teams that had losing records in 2022 that might be capable of making the national title game in 2023, ala TCU. TCU had a 5-7 record in 2021, and in 2022 played Georgia for the national...
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Cornhuskers games, dates, opponentsAug. 31 vs. Minnesota Sept. 9 at Colorado Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech Sept. 30 vs. Michigan Oct. 7 at Illinois Oct. 14 Idle Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern Oct. 28 vs. Purdue Nov. 4 at Michigan State Nov. 11 ...
Three hires on Matt Rhule’s staff stand out for different reasons
But history has shown that new Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is no slouch at selecting collegiate assistants
Logan Jones goes in-depth on five schools that could be due for a big turnaround in the 2024 recruiting cycle
The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball team lost a big game on the court on Tuesday night. They also lost one of their star players in Juwan Gary. The question now is just how long he’s going to be out. Gary injured his shoulder in the first half when he and...
Penn State women’s basketball (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) fell to Nebraska (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) on Wednesday night by a wide margin of 80-51. The Lady Lions’ offense struggled all night and the defense couldn’t control the game underneath the net. Penn State was outplayed from the opening whistle and struggled to rebound throughout the contest.
kmaland.com
Transfer OT Rouse chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football snagged a big commitment from offensive lineman Walter Rouse on Wednesday. Rouse comes to Nebraska from Stanford, where he played in 40 games. Rouse chose Nebraska over Iowa and Oklahoma.
kmaland.com
UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes
(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
Illinois smothers Nebraska in foul-heavy game
Bodies crashed and airballs flew to a chirpy symphony of officials’ whistles and fan jeers. You could call Tuesday night in Pinnacle Bank Arena college basketball, wrestling or a ref show. Any which way, Illinois fiercely took down Nebraska with a little speed and a lot of defense from...
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
