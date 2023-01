BROOKVILLE — In December 1917, there was a nation-wide campaign to get new members for the American Red Cross. Montgomery County and the Brookville area were canvassed for membership and support. This was to show that the citizens of Perry and Clay Townships and the Village of Brookville were showing support of the boys in the trenches with their dollars as well as with their sympathies.

BROOKVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO